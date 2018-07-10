Kevin Feige Has Made The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ending More Tragic By Confirming A Fan Theory

(Warning: Clearly, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man spoilers lie ahead.)

Ant-Man and the Wasp has secured another win at the box office, and it’s also given Marvel plenty of reason to keep the Avengers: Infinity War fires alive. That is to say, both director Joe Russo and Josh Brolin (who plays allegedly “thicc” Thanos) have been trolling fans with another finger “snap,” which was the mechanism by which Thanos executed his genocidal plan. And although Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed called himself the “palate cleanser” of the MCU, a post-credits scene revealed that Thanos’ snap also took out more characters than previously realized.

That is to say, this scene made audiences — who watched around half of their heroes perish — wonder whether Thanos’ snap also took out half the animal life in the universe. Well, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has delivered some awful news when quizzed by Russ Fischer of Birth. Movies. Death.:

Fischer: I do need to confirm something about the outcome of Infinity War, and apologies if you’ve addressed this – the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp led to conversations. Are half the animals dead? Are half of the horses gone? Half of the ants?

Feige: Yes! Yes. All life.

So, there you have it. Half of all the dogs in the universe (and their fleas) have disintegrated, which seems like almost too much to bear. While there have been conflicting takes on whether the death and destruction shall be reversed in the next Avengers film, this news still hits too hard for comfort. Not the puppies!

(Via Birth. Movies. Death.)

