The New ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Has Arrived, Chock-Full Of Nuts

The first trailer for Deadpool 2 channeled Bob Ross, and the second trailer was centered around Cable (Josh Brolin) and left us with a lot of questions about uncredited actors spotted in the footage, possibly assembling the X-Force. Colossus actor Stefan Kapičić later confirmed Terry Crews was one of those characters and Shatterstar was standing behind him. We also had reason to believe Lewis Tan is playing Shatterstar and Bill Skarsgård (It) is playing the character who looks an awful lot like either Zeitgeist or Chamber. Now the third Deadpool 2 trailer has dropped, answering some of our questions (and some we didn’t think to ask, like “What’s a f*cksicle?” and “Hey, was that Rob Delaney?“).

And yes, the new trailer does give a little more footage of the X-Force, and Deadpool even calls them by that name. “We’re gonna form a super duper f*cking group. Young, morally-flexible, and young enough to carry their own franchise for ten to twelve years,” Deadpool says before telling his new crew they’re called the X-Force. A little derivative? Yes.

It’s an especially good time to release a trailer, both to get out ahead of some dumb rumors (more on that in a moment) and to draw attention to the news that a Deadpool 2 test screening just got a near-perfect rating and scored even higher than the first movie. As for the dumb rumors, we won’t post any supposed spoilers, but we will say that somebody claimed a test screening went badly and people weren’t happy with the amount of screentime Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) had. Then Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) called BS on those rumors. Then a rumor went around that the reshoots Josh Brolin talked about were made to add more scenes with Brolin’s character Cable and Zazie Beetz’s character Domino, because that’s what test screening audiences requested. So there are a bunch of rumors, and most of them contradict each other. In other words, f*ck what ya heard.

Deadpool 2 opens May 18th, 2018.

