Getty Image

With the ongoing financial success of Avengers: Endgame, the “Infinity Saga”-ending Spider-Man: Far From Home and Dark Phoenix‘s box office failure, one thing is clear — Marvel Studios is the reigning champion of all things, well, Marvel. Of course, with Disney’s recent purchase of all things film and television over at 20th Century Fox, this makes sense. Those Marvel properties that were formerly licensed to Fox are back at Marvel Studios. Enter Legion showrunner Noah Hawley.

The Fargo and Legion writer and producer has been working on a Doctor Doom film for some time. Now that the Fantastic Four villain is back in the hands of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and company, however, you’d think that Hawley’s project is officially no more, right? Well, not so much, as according to Hawley’s recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he recently met with the Marvel boss to discuss… things:

“I did sit down with [Marvel Studios’ president] Kevin Feige recently and I said that I look at myself as sort of the Marvel R&D department. I know the genre can do all of these amazing things that [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] is doing, but my feeling is, what else can we do with it? Can we make it surreal? Can we make it musical? Not as a gimmick, but all of these techniques are about putting you into the subjective experience of these characters.”

Hawley didn’t explicitly mention his Doctor Doom project by name, but that he was in a room with Feige recently probably means the pair spoke about it. As exciting as that implication is on its own, there’s also the matter of what Hawley did say — namely, that he considers himself a member of the “Marvel R&D department.” If the man known for his shows’ “surreal” (and “musical”) moments is talking to Feige about these sorts of things happening in the MCU, then maybe better things are on the horizon for Marvel.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)