The First Three Phases Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe Have An Official Name

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.19.19

MARVEL STUDIOS

It might seem like every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is the MOST important Marvel Cinematic Universe movie since the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but believe me when I say, Avengers: Endgame is the most important Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever. (I also promise to stop saying “Marvel Cinematic Universe” so much.) It’s also the most stuffed: the film has to introduce Captain Marvel to the Avengers, solve the Snap, bring back (?) Black Panther and Spider-Man (among others), and wrap up not only Phase Three of the MCU but what Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is calling the Infinity Saga.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” he told Empire magazine. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline.” The Infinity Saga will consist of the 22 films from Iron Man to Endgame, which is also what Tony Stark’s tombstone might read. What better way to wrap up one saga and begin another than by killing the superhero (Iron Man) who started it all? (Let’s throw Captain America in there for good measure, too.)

Feige also discussed one of the major criticisms of Infinity War. “People would point out that that Cap wasn’t in Infinity War a whole lot. And Iron Man didn’t really speak for that last half hour because of what was going on,” he said. “But those characters, and all of the original six, are very much the focus of Endgame in a very personal and emotional way.” It’s Hawkeye’s time to shine!

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26.

(Via Empire)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSMarvel

