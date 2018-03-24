Noah Hawley Is Still Moving Forward With His ‘Doctor Doom’ Film, Complete With Some Marvel Cinematic Inspiration

#Marvel
Managing Editor, Trending
03.24.18

Getty Image / Marvel

With the Fox sale to Disney still looming over most of the studio’s Marvel Comic properties, there are plenty of questions about what will happen next. Fox is moving forward at full speed until the sale is complete, while some of their properties have been given the pass when the potential sale is finished — namely Deadpool. But some of the other rumored projects are still up in the air, like Noah Hawley’s Doctor Doom film project that was announced back at Comic-Con.

The Fantastic Four have had a fair of bad luck at the box office, with Doctor Doom an unfortunate casualty by his connection to the group. Hawley’s Doctor Doom film would keep the team away and focus on the Latverian monarch himself, telling The Observer that he was still committed to making the film at Fox and wanted to fool around with genre a bit:

“As with Legion, my thought was that the [superhero] genre has a certain kind of movie covered, but what else can the genre do,” Hawley told Observer. “What’s interesting to me about Doom’s character is he’s the king of an Eastern European country and is there a version of this that is more of a political thriller that mixes genre?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICADOCTOR DOOMMarvelmarvel cinematic universeNOAH HAWLEY

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 day ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP