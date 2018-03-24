Getty Image / Marvel

With the Fox sale to Disney still looming over most of the studio’s Marvel Comic properties, there are plenty of questions about what will happen next. Fox is moving forward at full speed until the sale is complete, while some of their properties have been given the pass when the potential sale is finished — namely Deadpool. But some of the other rumored projects are still up in the air, like Noah Hawley’s Doctor Doom film project that was announced back at Comic-Con.

The Fantastic Four have had a fair of bad luck at the box office, with Doctor Doom an unfortunate casualty by his connection to the group. Hawley’s Doctor Doom film would keep the team away and focus on the Latverian monarch himself, telling The Observer that he was still committed to making the film at Fox and wanted to fool around with genre a bit: