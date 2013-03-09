Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Project Runway’ and more

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

AMERICAN IDOL

The top 10 women perform. So, you can read about that.

The top 10 men perform. Jeez. Time to cut some people.

It’s the Vegas round! And the top 10 finalists are revealed! And this is a recap! Of that!

PROJECT RUNWAY

It’s a duct tape challenge! And they’ve gotta make prom dresses! It’s a high school flashback nightmare!

SURVIVOR

This time around, medics visit the island. Hey, wouldn’t it be funny if they couldn’t leave?

Shamar Thomas talks to HitFix about having a divot on his cornea. And hurting his finger. And stuff.

THE AMAZING RACE

It’s a “to be continued” ending. Psyche!

THE BACHELOR

People have A LOT of opinions about whether or not AshLee was lying about Sean’s alleged confession to her. Weigh in, if you haven’t already. Or maybe if you have.

So, we already suspected Des was the next “Bachelorette.” The film crew is a big hint.

Sean says he had a mental breakdown during the finale. And cries. Which probably makes the girl he rejects feel sooo much better.

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Kenya tries to be Zenya, but she can’tya.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Should Kim be on this show, being newly out of rehab? Heck, this show makes me want to drink; can’t help but think it should shove her off the wagon eventually.

Adrienne confirms she isn’t coming back. She loves her fans. And we say, she had fans? Really?

MISC.

Joy Behar is leaving “The View” after 16 years. So… yeah. This show has been on that long.

“What Not to Wear” is set to end after 10 seasons. Seriously, it’s been on that long? This week is all about making people feel old, I swear.

Heidi Klum is going to join the “America’s Got Talent” judges’ panel. So she can tell Americans they don’t have talent. This should be fun!

Joey Lawrence is going to be one of the hosts of “Splash.” Which is probably better than being one of the contestants.

Kelly Osbourne had a seizure on the set of “Fashion Police.” No punchline. Or, you know, pick your own. There are tons of them.

Jessica Simpson is having a baby boy. Though Jimmy Kimmel thought it could be a girl with a penis.

A “Teen Mom 2” star is back in rehab. So, when is the state taking her kid? Just wondering.

Demi Lovato has a half-sister she never knew about. We smell reality series!

Jacoby Jones is delayed in rehearsals for “Dancing with the Stars” because of knee surgery. Whiner.

Holly Madison names her baby Rainbow. Let’s just hope stupid skips a generation.

Newt Gingrich wants to be on “Celebrity Apprentice.” Oddly, we think he’d fit right in with Arsenio, LaToya and the rest.