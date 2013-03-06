‘What Not to Wear’ ending after ten seasons

After ten seasons, “What Not to Wear” will be saying farewell to TLC. The network”s longest running primetime series and one of the longest running makeover shows in television history, it will air its final run this summer. Starting July 2013, the last episodes will air on Friday nights.

In each episode of the show, fashion experts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly face an assortment of fashionably challenged contributors, providing them with invaluable fashion advice and life-changing transformations, inside and out.

“After 10 incredible seasons, we felt that it was the right time to end the series,” states Amy Winter, EVP and General Manager of TLC. “Stacy and Clinton have also become two of the most sought after fashion experts and TV personalities in the industry. We”re so proud to have had the two of them along with Carmindy and Ted as the glam squad behind this fan-favorite show, and the final episodes will definitely be a celebration of this monumental run.”

Commented Jane Tranter, Head of BBC Worldwide Productions, “‘What Not to Wear’ has had an exceptional run over the past 10 years. Stacy and Clinton have positively impacted the lives of our guests and millions of viewers at home. We are thankful to our entire cast and production crew for their dedicated commitment to continually create and innovate, making this show the best of the best. We look forward to celebrating the series when we return this summer with our final episodes.”

Over the course of 10 seasons, Stacy and Clinton have conducted over 325 makeovers for men, celebrities, multi-generational fashion victims, and some of the most deserving women who were in need of drastic fashion overhauls. Throughout the last episodes, Stacy and Clinton will be faced with some of their biggest challenges yet, with more dramatic transformations, bigger ambushes, shopping sprees on a grander scale, and special guest appearances.

“This show changed me and the trajectory of my life,” commented London. “I’ve learned so much from all of our contributors over the years. I hope we touched them as much as they touched me. I hope we touched our viewers. (I certainly see our rules in practice every day!) It feels like the end of an era and I look forward to my next chapter. I will always cherish the time I spent on WNTW and be eternally grateful to TLC for a great co-host, amazing crew and an awesome program.”

“Hosting ‘WNTW’ has been a life-changing experience,” said Kelly, who now co-hosts the daytime networl series “The Chew.’ “When I got the job, I told everyone I knew that we”d probably do ten episodes, get canceled and I”d go crawling back to my old job in magazine publishing. So, I”m more surprised than anyone that we”ve lasted this long. At first I thought the essence of the show was making snarky remarks about people”s outfits, but as it turns out, ‘WNTW’ is about taking stock of who you are and communicating that non-verbally to the rest of the world. That”s incredibly empowering.”