‘The Bachelor’: Was AshLee telling the truth about Sean or not?

I usually look forward to The Women Tell All installment of “The Bachelor,” though I’m not quite sure why. As much as ABC hypes the crap out of it, and as many times as Chris Harrison promises the most exciting/most stunning/most whatever moment ever, it’s usually just some warmed over clips, some testy moments and much ado about not very much at all. As heated as things get during the season, by the time the women and the bachelor are trapped on a soundstage together for this episode, most of the fire has died down to a low simmer of resentment. The most hated woman is lightly chastised, then dismissed. The rejected flames get weepy, but say they’re over it. Well, most of them do, anyway.
Last night, all seemed to be going according to plan — at first. Tierra was taken to task for her rudeness and, clearly realizing she wasn’t smart enough to win against superior logic and the pesky truth, apologized insincerely to the other women, that eyebrow wiggling away like a live eel. Unimpressed but unwilling to waste any more energy or lipgloss on Tierra, the women accepted her feeble apology just to speed things along.
Next, we had the trail of tears. Sarah sits in the hot seat and squirms as she has to watch old footage of herself falling in love and being dumped. She still doesn’t understand why guys string her along, then dump her. That includes Sean. Des is more sanguine. No, her brother didn’t help matters, but hey, she’s moved on. Sean is happy for her, she’s happy for Sean, it’s all cool.
Then, we have AshLee. Although her new hair color does look quite fetching, that doesn’t save everything from going to hell in a handbasket. I wonder if she went to a salon and asked them for the exact shade of blonde that would make an ex-boyfriend quiver with regret.
AshLee, who refused to speak to Sean as she stomped to her exit limo, has no problem talking this time around. Sure, she’s over Sean (not really), but she doesn’t understand why he dumped her. Oh, AshLee, he just wasn’t that into you. Isn’t that reason enough? No, no it’s not. Sean misrepresented himself to her! He was a Southern gentleman to her, but a frat boy with the other girls. I would say AshLee got the better deal for the season, but she feels betrayed. Okay, fine. We all knew AshLee was going to get her feelings hurt, so it’s no surprise she’s not exactly Zen about all this.
Then, Sean comes out, so happy to see his harem of women. He has wonderful, warm thoughts about all of them! Yeah, that’s not exactly reciprocated. And, though AshLee pretends to be in a sweet, forgiving headspace, she might as well come at Sean brandishing a sword and a container of rat poison.
AshLee, who admits she couldn’t think of a thing to say to Sean when he dumped her, now has many, many things to say with Sean. Most of these things start with the word “why.” Why did he tell her he wanted her to meet his family? Why did he tell her he’d say “I love you” every day once he was able to say the words without a show producer shutting him down? Why is he a rank sumbitch who deserves a spanking by her adoptive parents, who are probably mad enough to do it as part of a Very Special Episode of “The Bachelor,” probably titled “The Bachelor: Retribution.” Why, why, why, WHY?
Sean tries to answer her questions, which only inspires AshLee to reframe the same question (WHY DID YOU DUMP ME???) in a new way, over and over and over again. He tries to tell her he knew what she went through because he went through it with Emily. But if he knew what she went through, why didn’t he check on her? Because that would have made things worse. But isn’t he a gentleman? Yes, but it still would have made things worse. But why didn’t he send her home as soon as he realized he didn’t love her? Why, why, WHY? AshLee makes me feel sorry for all men who have ever dumped a woman for any reason. I sort of want Sean to stand up, rip off his mic pack and shriek, “LOOK, I CHANGED MY MIND! WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME?,” then storm off the stage. Because I wouldn’t blame him after a certain point.
Finally, AshLee decides to pin Sean against the ropes with a nasty little nugget that is almost hard to believe. Sean (allegedly) told AshLee he felt absolutely nothing for Catherine or Lindsay, which is why AshLee was sure she was the one he would propose to.
As AshLee says this, Sean’s eyes dart nervously left and right as if he’s having a small stroke or trying to speed read. He absolutely denies this. AshLee absolutely remembers this. And here we have one of the most awkward, weird, unpleasant moments ever on a series that lives for exactly that. AshLee rephrases what Sean said, but won’t give. He told her the other two women basically meant nothing to him. Or so she says.
This is the ultimate he said/she said, and neither one of them gives an inch. Finally, we head to a blooper reel and a montage of poignant dog pictures in tribute to Magic (2004-2013), who apparently belonged to somebody on the show. It’s a little weird, as you see these types of tributes to dead people but not usually dead pets, and I’m thinking this could definitely drag out the Oscar memoriam segment if it becomes a real trend, but never mind. I’m still thinking about AshLee and Sean’s Big Possible Lie.
If Sean did tell AshLee the other two girls weren’t even on his radar, and said it on their overnight date, well, I’ve clearly been reading Sean wrong all season long. Maybe, as Des’ brother said, he’s a playboy. But (and I hate to shoot the messenger) I have to wonder if AshLee just misinterpreted something Sean said. There’s no way we’ll ever really know what happened. But if AshLee ends up being named the next “Bachelorette” (I’m expecting the show to go with the more likable Des), I’d be curious to see how she kicks guys to the curb. Probably very, very honestly.
Do you think AshLee was telling the truth? Or Sean? Or is the truth somewhere in between?
He kicked her to the curb after the fantasy date. She was too controlling and got on his nerves. After his lust for her wore off, he decided she was not the girl he wanted to marry. The only person who should be upset is Lindsay if he dumps her. Although, I do think that Sean isn’t going to marry anyone and will break up with Catherine within a few months.
Post a comment…Do people still watch this show?
I’m glad that Sean found out her true character before it was too late. Like the previous person posted “Get over it,,, He’s just not into you!” Sean is more easy-going and fun, Ashley is so uptight, ready to snap whenever she doesn’t get her way. I would of liked to see her handle it with more class! Time to Move-on, Ashley!
I believe Ashlee. He led her on and then dumped her after the overnight date (Playboy). That would explain her total shock at the rose ceremony and her anger and indignation. She would not have “put out” if he didn’t tell her the other women meant nothing to him. I don’t blame her for calling him out on it. That was cruel on his part.
She didn’t “put out” because Sean’s a virgin. If you had really been paying attention you’d know that. He’s not a player, she’s just a sore losing bitch! And a complete liar! Next….
Sean himself denies being a virgin. He also led his last girlfriend on for two years by his own admission. The “virgin” label is just marketing.
He’s not a virgin…he’s a wannabe born again virgin who’s been with over 6 women. Did you even bother to read his interview about it? And it was before his bachelor stardom he gave the interview. Before he knew he would be ‘in love’ with 3 women at the same time for overnight fantasy dates.
Yo CHound, the Dude’s not a virgin. And hells yeah, he’s a player. That boy is working his through the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, look it up. Why shouldn’t he be a player? He’s still free, right? (until next air date, anyway)
Sean handled Ashlee like a gentleman, Look to me as a final ploy on her part to “get even” It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t effect any ones life, just gives us viewers something to post about.Half the viewers will believe it the other half won’t….
You are about as crazy as she is if you believe for a second that she was telling the truth. That was her last ditched attempt to put doubt in his new fiance’s mind. She is evil.
You are just as crazy as she is if you truly believe she was telling the truth. That’s her last ditched attempt to put doubts in his new fiancé mind. Shame on her. She really needs to grow up. The woman is psycho.
Sean didn’t know what to say to Ashley’s comment which is a first for Sean… Ever heard of cat catch your tongue. He had no problem defending himself to that brother but yet he couldn’t defend himself on stage. Another red flag or dead give away if I may was his response to Ashley when the cameras kept rolling and Sean said ” I DON’T THINK I SAID THAT.” You don’t think? So there’s a possibility that you did. Don’t you think you would be a hundred percent sure about something like that. I have had my opinions about the guy because he seems great but a guy who can do what is doing on the show including everything; is no man in my eyes. Someone in his shoes ahould know what he wants and many times he has displayed that he don’t know what he wants. It has been stated by some woman in the season as well, hello! We don’t have woman instincts for nothing. All I have to say is BURN! To Sean… You have proved only how you can be a ladies man by your sugar coated words and looks… GOOD LUCK, and may the odds be in your favor : )
Sean said he will not have sex in the FS with anyone. His new fiance is still waiting and he won’t until they are married. I doubt Katherine would lie about it. Ashlee didn’t say anything happened in the FS you are assuming but I do remember him saying to one of the other girls he was not having feelings or thoughts about other women when he was with her because he wanted to be in the moment with her. He probably said the something like that to her and she took it wrong because I can’t see her lying or him and I can’t see him saying that about his future wife who was one of the other two at that time. Some times men need to be surer of what they say. Buy Ashlee could turn green to orange just with a stare. Dodged a bullet there Sean.
I guess u r the only one in America who doesn’t know that Shawn is a virgin!! Ashlee’s true colors came through. Why do u think she isn’t married or in a lasting relationship at get age? She was the oldest on the show. If u can see how manipulative she is, then ……
How could she “put” I thought he was a born again virgin and waiting for his wedding night
I think that Ashlee just didn’t belong on that type of show. She is too refined and has a strong sense of decency and honesty, which are not what you get there. I don’t think that she is the “stick in the mud” that she’s been made out to be–it was all in the editing, plus the dates that she was taken on.
Seeing the kind of person she is(her mother said she can’t lie) I believe she was telling the truth, at least to the degree she understood it. But we’ll never know exactly, will we. Seeing how Sean dealt with each woman’s personality, I think he got caught up in the role of being genteel and laid it on a little to heavy with the romance. And Ashlee, being a romantic, thought that it really meant love. I think he did too for awhile, til his boyish side won out. But knowing her “at her core” he should have given her more consideration and talked to her alone instead of making her agonize while he summoned up enough courage–uh–cowardice to say another girl’s name. After what she gave of herself in that process she deserved a whole lot better than what she got in return. Sean kept emphazing trust with her and then totally violated that sense of trust. She at least deserved the right to meet his family for the “smell test” which I believe she would have passed like a rose.
I would love to see AshLee as the next Bachelorette, although it will probably go to Des. It would be intersting though to see how someone with her sense of honesty would handle that situation. That’s perhaps another question which will never get answered. We’ll see.
Huh!!!!!! If you ONLY knew the real Ashlee you wouldn’t be writing all this blasphemous nonsense.
I don’t think Sean even knew until the last minute who he was picking because every time he knew ahead of time he pulled them out and sent them home early. Soorry Ashlee but he wasn’t sure, It is a hard decision when you have an opportunity to be with so many women and fall for more than one the guys have said it is hard to get it down to one in the final days so much goes on in your head and maybe the way she acted in the FS when he would not have sex with her turned him off and helped him make her decision, Do you pick a refined woman like Ashlee who is not as much fun or a younger clownish girl with lots of fun going on who can also be serious and refined or a girl like ashely who is not much refined but funny and goofy enough but almost immaturish. Ashlee was not only not a lot of fun but their adventures showed she’s a bit of a scardey cat and Katherine is fearless. I think he chose right and will marry and be happy. Best to you Sean and thanx for a great show. I think Chris Harrison should be the next Bachelor and Des the next Bachelorette.
Ok let me just add my input! Do any of you not realize he had to eliminate someone? It was a 1 in 3 chance of going home! In my mind no one can be sure to stay! Ashlee needs to grow up and deal with it! All she wanted to talk about was how she was broken….so annoying! Good riddance Ashlee!
@Jeff….Very Well Said! <3
Who are you to say she “deserved” to meet his family???? It’s , not yourr life or feelings that were on the line, it was his. That would have only added fuel to the fire anyway. She was way too hung up on her abandonment issue and way too serious. She knew going into the show that there were no guarantees as to who he would propose to. It’s easy for the outside world to judge. If you were the one making the decision, you’d want to do what was best for you – not the outside world. When all the hype dies down it’s going to be you and that person and the rest of the world will be going about their business not caring if you’re fighting or happy.
I believe AshLee, look at her, she is beautiful, Sean would say anything to get her to the fantasy suite…ya frat boy is hitting the nail on the head. Kudos to AshLee for being brave and honest!
He didn’t sleep with any of the women in the fantasy suite, so argument makes no sense. She’s a woman scorned and came off as such. She looked like a total psycho.
Some of the most beautiful people lie so I hope your not basing her not lying on her attractiveness. Her look towards Sean at her dismissal and the fact she never spoke a word tells me she was looking for a way to discredit Sean.
I totally agree with Linda. Ashlee was the girl he wanted to get into bed, not marry. Congrats Shawn, you’re a douchebag.
Sam you’re not very attentive, if you were you would have heard him tell everyone that wasn’t what he wanted! So now who’s the douchbag?!
Just because he said that doesnt mean its true cucumber. People lie, its just a fact of life.
You people don’t get it he did not sleep with any of them he won’t even sleep with his new fiance until they are married. Katherine is saying it in every magazine and I don’t think she would lie so get off of this he’s a frat boy-good grief?
Ashlee is a psycho who hides in neatness. Talk about OCD. Her job is PERSONAL ORGANIZER!! Hello! Her real bitchy character came out in the end when he gave Sean the dagger look after being dumped. She reminds me of MOTHER DEAREST and FATAL ATTRACTION! Scary! She’s looking for a psycho therapist not a husband! She’s a mental baggage waiting to explode!
He wants to be with someone fun like Catherine. The problem with that is that she is not mature enough at this point to endure a long time commitment. Ashlee is mature and would have been committed, but just not his type.
Yeah you’re right about one thing. That psychopath needs to be committed!
You are right Nanette, Ashlee is not mature enough
I am soooo glad Sean didn’t pick AshLee. What a **tch to be so condescending to him. She was treating him like a child just to make herself look good……….which didn’t happen in the long run. I can see why she’s still at 32! No one wants whiner or a mother to marry.
I am too. AshLee wanted Sean to say that so bad she probably heard it in her head. They are not allowed to say anything like that to any of the girls during dating time. She was going for revenge. She is not a nice person.
She’s a vindictive little c***, (sorry). She got upset with his reason why he let her go, and the real AshLee came out! He is by far one of the best judges of characters on this show to date. Who cares what he said to her in the fantasy suite, she was trying to undermine him for dumping her! If she’s the next bachelorette, I won’t be tuning in to watch that phoney!
Yeah I know, so why didn’t he get rid of her sooner and why didn’t he see through Tierrable sooner as well? Nobody’s perfect!
“He is by far one of the best judges of characters on this show to date.” ummmm, can you say first impression rose winner, Tierrable?
Did you read my final thought Billy boy? Hmmmmmm… talk about imperfection!
Chill mama C Hound. Got nothun but love for you, baby.
??? WTF! You are one strange dude! Keep that s*** in your duffle bag hommie!
I love it when you start pulling out the asterisks Mama C Hound. You are one passionate woman. Billy Dee likes so come on back with some more. And, baby, the angrier the better.
Billy Dee, I think this Chound woman may not be spicy enough for you. Now, if it’s a real woman you’re looking for, maybe you should let me know. It’s been a long time since I’ve heard such a strong, sexy sounding man on these boards.
Billy and Queen y’all crack me up!! Thanks for livining up this comment!! Billy I <3 your comments!!
C Hound, you used the c word to describe Ashlee? Really? An abused, and now used, victim of life’s vicissitudes? Wait, Tierra, is that you?
Miss Ashley, you put a smile on this man’s face, thanks darlin. There’s nothing better than finding a little humor and compassion in a comments section such as this (Miss Sandra, I’m talking to you now, too; we got to protect women and rise them up, not pile on. You’re a good woman to recognize this.)
Ladies, I’m going into this boy’s sunday with a smile on my face. Keep on keeping it real, babies.
Thanks, Billy Dee!
Agree….I believe Sean and not Ashlee. She misconstrued what she heard because she wanted to believe that’s what he said. Enjoyed this thread….LOL Billy Dee, knows how to push buttons in the most fun way! My entertainment for the night ;-)
I think AshLee was totally telling the truth as she perceived it. That’s why she could not just let it go. Why did Sean choose to gloss over her remark when she first said it? An innocent person might have shown outrage and indignation, but he tried to ignore it all together. AshLee wouldn’t let him get away with that and called him out again and again with a real sense of conviction, well after she thought the cameras had stopped rolling and during commercial break. She never relented, while he squirmed uncomfortably. I think he had every right to dump her as incompatible, but she also had every right to call him out on his good boy BS image. I couldn’t have been so brave.
You must be young. AshLee acted like an immature little girl while Sean was acting with dignity. And let’s say Ashlee is right, why do it on national t.v.??? She knew what the show was all about. I’m still believe Sean. He’s been honest and sincere since he was on the Bachelorette with Emily.
He was uncomfortable because Ashlee was being a nut job. He’s probably thanking his lucky stars because he dodged a bullet. She’s crazy.
@PMESS- That what I was thinking, that some of these commenters are very young. Us older gals can see right thru the way Ashlee was trying to discredit Sean.It only ended up backfiring. This like that usually do.
Im glad Sean dumped Ashlee. He is not capable of giving Ashlee the psycho drugs and therapies she needed. Her delusions are evident and she imagines and hears voices that arent real! How can you believe anything that comes from her stained mouth? Shes trying to get even after being dumped by telling lies and cutting Sean. Take your medication Ashlee. You need it!
Ashlee’s true nasty colors came out. She looked like she was sitting across from Sean in divorce court with her horns coming out.She seems to have instigated a lot of the Tierra problems as well.Good decision Sean. Dez should have apologized for her brother and she would have won.
AshLee is a control freak who is delusional about what Sean said, hearing what she wanted to hear and not what he said, then asserting over and over again what she thought she heard as if to make her delusion real and convince people. Sean was smart to let her go, she is not fun-loving which is what he wants.
i was waiting to hear some common sense. Yes, Ashlee is controlling and she knows it. Good thing she has harnessed it to make a living at it (professional organizer). Yes, Ashlee kept stating and re-stating what she thought she heard. I think they both had enough integrity to be able to talk about it like adults. Whatever was said between them is what it is and she perchance heard what she wanted to hear (she did restate it three times so she’s not even sure exactly what she heard). She didn’t like the outcome and that’s really what she is upset about. Thank God for Sean that he got her intensity and moved on. If that’s the way she handles rejection and disappointment, can you imagine a relationship with that. He is younger, seems a good thinker and I think Catherine is the real deal, ready or not…who wants just serious intensity at all times. I think we need some light-heartedness and depth or every moment would be analyzed to death. I love the way Des handled their departure, she spoke from the heart and was able to be herself to the end. Ashlee was unrecognizable at that moment.
Thank u Patti & Donna, I agree. I can just imagine it went down like this: They were enjoying the overnight date talking & likely kissing a bit & she started to have understandable anxiety abt the other girls, being that she’s unfortunately quite wounded from her past it likely was a more intense, interfering type of anxiety & so to calm her down & help her focus, he said something like: “Come on relax, I don’t care about the other gals, I’m here with u.” Meaning let’s focus on us- I’m not thinking of the others right now, not that he meant he doesn’t care overall, just in that moment he didn’t care, he was focused on Ashlee. Men can for the most part, can focus on one thing at a time, while women for the most part cannot, as we typically are thinking abt so many things at once (difference in our brains). She like u guys said, just interpreted it as she wanted to. Or it got a bit twisted in her mind. On the ‘Women tell all show’, she wanted to hurt him as she felt he hurt her & so she tried (& failed) to puncture his reputation calling him a frat boy, questioning his character, etc. This all too, would make her feel less rejected to believe all this bull about him that she created. I like Ashlee, & I’m sad 4 what she had to endure, however she needs more therapy, she puts to much weight into relationships & shouldn’t expect anyone to heal or complete her. That’s too much pressure on a guy & it’s work she needs to do & healing & completeness can come from a relationship with her maker, God. He may use other people, but she shouldn’ expect it. I wish her the best, she was a fav until she wigged out in the end- but that situation would be tough for most of us- most of our flaws/weaknesses come out when we’re stressed & this poor gal has some weighty past baggage that just makes her feel things so much more deeply. God bless her on her journey, she has a lot going for her & God can use everything she’s been through for the good:) Romans 8:28
What I picked up on was that he had not “been intimate” with the other two. Which translates off camera to “hasn’t had sex with the other two” … (Yet).
WHATEVER!!! I think Sean did say whatever he had to to get Ashlee in bed. She felt “dishonored” by him. He’s a man with sex on the brain. I think he is rushing after the show to get married hoping nothing gets found out. I know some men just can’t say no. That being said, i think hes a nice guy. He’s also human. He’s just not the “southern gentlemen” that Ashleee thought or he wouldn’t have had sex. However, we don’t know what happened in the fantasy suite. I’m just speculating based on the “dishonored” comment that Ashlee mentioned. I like Ashlee and i think she is stronger from this experience. I wish her all the best and a great forever with someone worthy. Honestly, I like most of the people on this season and think Tierra needs help, self-confidence, and some emotional help. I doubt her engagement is real. Just my feelings on the whole thing.
No way, she probably has Reactive Attachment Disorder and is a great lier! She needed to have control over the situation and that was her RAD way of doing it. Being adopted at that age, hearing a little about her past, chances are, I’m right.
You are. I have a child I adopted with RADS as well. Scary stuff.
It’s always somewhere in between, I think, but you have to weigh out these things: this is a dude whose last two girlfriends were Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (to sum, he likes hot women, and who wouldn’t?); if you rewind and watch the various comments he makes about the ‘friend’ factor (I really feel that you could be my best friend), he says it to at least two of the final three ladies; Sean is a young man and, hey, whatever variant of sex they might have been having can make a brother say some things, doesn’t it?
Even during last night’s show, I was wondering how the the final two women must feel watching all the things he’s said to the other women. My conclusion, that he’s young and tends to truly feel for whatever woman is in front of him at any given time. I think he has the power to pull himself out of that, but the guy’s not even 30 yet.
He’s a young guy who really honestly loves the lady in front of him when she’s in front of him. Do I think he said it? yeah. Do I think he meant it? At the time, sure. The guy’s not even 30. I think he’ll grow into the ‘love her when she’s away, too’ phase someday.
I think she truly believes he said that. Whether or not he actually said it is another thing. Many times in dating or in relationships one person says one thing and the other person hears something completely different. Who cares. She needs to move on and not act like a needy, clingy baby and keep asking why. He just wasn’t that into you. And all of you saying they definitely had sex in the fantasy suite, you don’t know. And anyway who cares. All these girls knew what they were getting into when they went on this show.
Ashlee calling Sean a ‘Frat’ boy and trying to humiliate him publicly by saying he was a liar (even if it were true) over and over, even during the interim, shows how she has to be right and has to be in control. I have been married 40 years now and know that if you have to be right and publicly humiliate someone you claim you love (retaliate), then you won’t make it in a marriage. She seemed too haughty in the last rose ceremony and I needs to be taken down a notch.
Agree…. with you Erika… and she was like my ring size is this and I want this type of ring… Controlling…32 and divorced… says it all… Just was not impressed… my moto always is…Praise in public, criticize in private… She just wanted to make him look bad!
Ashlee was being a nut job. He’s probably thanking his lucky stars because he dodged a bullet!! She’s contolling and too emotional for any guy
How about the saying…Praise in public, criticize in private… if she was such the sweetest girl…wouldn’t she remember manners… Clearly… she is the liar… and I for one think she looked crazy….
Sean really won the lottery be not giving this control freak a rose. AshLee came across as a nutcase–loved herself and the idea of being Sean’s wife more than loving Sean. She considered him as a prize in a competition or as a meal ticket. Was eager to diss him in public but in doing so, she showed that she has no class or manners. Looks like she thinks that if she was a tattle tale about what was said off camera (she claims) the other two finalists would walk away from Sean and she would get another chance. Ugly and vindictive behavior–most likely she will NOT be the next bachelorette and she is now in the same class for respect as Tierrable.
I completely agree with your statement, Wendy. She really degraded herself during the broadcast. And I think she is definitely a psychiatric case (I am not being mean…just being observant) I thought during the whole Bachelor show up until now…”if I have to hear her talk about being abandoned one more time..I am going to scream!”.
I agree–she kept saying I am always abandoned and I saw that as another way to control the situation when he is making his final pick poor Sean how can he possibly be another person who abandons her. That was total manipulation and I am glad he cut her from the herd she was annoying me. No wonder she is always abandoned she is a control freakkkkkkk
AshLee is too intense and controlling,but also older and more mature Very uptight. You see the difference in the relationship he has with AshLee compared to the other girls.. Catherine and Lesley are more his age and at his maturity level. He wasn’t as playful and himself with AshLee, he was more serious. I don’t think Sean would want to be married to someone so serious all the time and don’t piss her off because that look can kill you!
Ashlee came to that reunion on a mission to ruin Sean and his reputation. She was (is) SO angry that he dumped her after she described her dream engagement ring. Ok, Ashlee, so you’re saying he told you he has no feelings for the other 2 girls right before he let you go and kept them? And his purpose for that would be…? Um, that’s believable. Careful, your ‘crazy’ is showing Ashlee! That’s the problem with crazy people, they think they’re smarter than everyone else. Too transparent. It’s actually very sad.
Wow! I would love to see a real woman with Ashlee’s maturity as Bachelorette. It would be so refreshing… a depart from the predictable episodes. It would be real. I don’t know any real woman who was duped into thinking a guy loved them and then got dumped who smiled through it and wished them the best. That’s just not natural. That tells me the other women weren’t as vested or as sure of Sean as Ashlee was. So she was honest …. all the way from the death stare (which we have all done before)and threw his fake words back in his face. He now says he was blindsided…. well yeah, she was showing you how it feels. I agreed most with Ashlee’s comment that he could have spared her the 4 days of high hopes and public humiliation by letting her go before ceremony. I believe Ashley because that’s why Sean was so nervous when he knew he was letting her go…he knew he had lied to her. By the way, does anyone know what he meant when at the limo he mumbled “I hope you know where I’m comin’ from”….that still peaks my interest.
Would you rather believe the words of a psycho that got dumped? Sorry she was abandoned and rejected as a child, but Sean is not the PSYCHOTHERAPIST she was looking for! OCD is a serious illness. Shes also delusional and vindictive. She even admitted on the show she has trust issues. This woman has so many baggages. She obviously used Sean to work on her issues and when she got dumped she lied..lied.lied just to get even! I pity Ashlee’s future husband.
I thank Ashlee is a spoiled brat glad he dumped her! She acted with no class. I liked Des
I am glad Ashlee was sent home by the way she acted he got lucky that he got rid of her. I thank she is lying to get even for not getting picked
AshLee became too clingy and Shawn started to realize it the more time they spent togather.
The sob stories about being adopted got old. Millions of kids are adopted every year to end up leading a more loved and productive life and I thought her adoptive parents probably spoiled her rotten, because you could see the vendetta in her evey every tome she got crossed.
Sorry but I thought she became a controlling clingy bitch as the show went on.
Fact is Sean seems like the type to want to know family history for his children when he eventually has some and lets face it AshLee just could not provide her part of the family tree.
The way he was looking all deer in the headlights, she might have been telling the truth. Then I thought about when he said those things…on the overnight. I don’t know what they did on the overnight but I know men. I know my husband and I know that men say things…say yes to things in the moment. Whatever moment they might have been having when no cameras were allowed. So, there you go!
Opinion only! Just because you
married a dog, doesn’t mean everyone is, she’s a vindictive, sore loser, who was desperately trying to muddy his new found love. But I’m sure Catherine will see right through the witches dirty tricks!
I think she made it up. Her word against his, try to make him look bad, for hurting her so much. It has a way of backfiring though because it makes her look like a sore loser, and it’s rude to Lindaay and Catherine too. I feel Sean made each one feel special. But I don’t think he lied, and he waa the one wanting to talk, Ashlee just looked at him with daggers, if looks could kill, he’d be dead. She should never offer her ring size or express style of ring until she actually IS proposed to. Lesson learned!
I am not sure about Sean anymore. He was saying to a lot of the women he could see them being his wife. That is misleading and he shouldn’t have told them that until he was certain. Now he is going to be on Dancing with the Stars! Just another guy doing all
he can for his 15 minutes of fame. I like Catherine but don’t see them lasting. I don’t like Lindsey and wasn’t a Des fan either. Des’s voice was like nails on a chalkboard to me
Yolanda, he said that to the cameras not the girls, about seeing them as his wife!
Most of you are fooled by what narcissists can do best. Charm people and sound so innocent and wonderful. Google “narcissistic personality disorder.” Sean comes on the “women tell all” and says he has nothing but positive memories with each of these women. He’s so full of hyperbole, the all-or-nothing thinking like narcissists. Notice how irate he got when Dez’s brother questioned his image. His self image is warped. I’d suggest that Katherine do some reading about NPD and prepare herself to make him right for their entire marriage, or she will suffer. Narcissists are very good at making other people around them look crazy. Ashlee is one… he charmed her, lied to her (as they do), and now she appears the crazy one. I’m not saying she doesn’t have issues, but narcissists depend on other people’s weaknesses so they can come out shining. This is all a guess, but I’d put $ on it that I am right.
I agree that he is narcissistic. In all of his nteractions, especially when his actions hurt the feelings of someone else, he consistently brought the attention back to him. How this was hard for him, how he was uncomfortable, stressed, etc. he didn’t once acknowledge the other person’s feelings. Something deeply wrong with him.
Brenda, what you said makes a lot of sense. I really can’t understand all the Sean adoration and Ashlee hate. Nobody is perfect. “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone…” And yes, for Sean it is all about Sean. I’m still upset because he made Lindsay do the one thing she said she wouldn’t do- eat bugs! That was so disrespectful to someone he supposedly cared about. Who’s the real control freak here? I love his new nickname: Fear Factor Bachelor!
When she first made the accusation, she said word for word what he said, and THEN she reworded what he said word for word, so she is not even sure what her accusation was. Her pea brain was reeling with a lie that kept swirling with something to make her look better for getter a rejection.
I think that Ashlee thought that if she said that, whoever Sean picks will dump him out of anger and he will crawl back to Ashlee. She’s still hoping to get him.
I think we all loved Ashlee, but don’t forget she does have emotional issues. I think she lied to make him look bad because she was mad he let her go. We all watch these shows and know they only show what they want and at this point of the show it usually makes the Bachelor/bachelorette look bad when it comes down to final people and letting them go. I think he made the right choice letting her go and she needs to look at it as a positive experience in as she was able to open up and maybe needs to get some counceling before her next relationship. I really hope ABC does not pick Ashlee as the next Bachelorette, Des would be my choice.
Ashley was bitter. She clearly made it up.
Ashley made it up because she is still bitter.
She was just too bitter to be nice. He acted very revengeful. He made the right choice. She would be too needy.
I meant to say SHE acted very revengeful.
Sometimes, we hear what we want to hear. I don’t think AshLee is lying, but I believe she misinterpreted something that Sean had said. I watched the episodes very carefully and the closest that I heard Sean tell many of the women is that “I’m crazy about you.” I can not believe he had said to anyone about his feelings (or no-feelings) for the other girls. To me, it’s not only improbable, but it would be out of character.
I do believe Ashlee! Men will tell you what you want to hear. Sean isn’t cspable of handling a mature woman…. Ashlee had no reason to lie….. The look on Sean’s face was….I’m busted! Ashlee had every right to confront him and be amgry…..hence, probably based on the conversation from the overnights.
I think AshLee made herself look like a fool up there on that stage. No matter what it is Sean’s decision in the end and to me she seemed like a woman scorned. I think he made the right decision with her. Like someone else said … HE just ain’t that into you AshLee … bye bye now … I liked her alot till I saw her on that show! I think she is a total phoney and tried to make Sean look bad!! :P
The woman is a whiny, needy nutjob. Only thing I can’t figure out is how she made it that far. What a downer, constantly talking about abandonment issues. She needs therapy, not a husband.
I think the show forces Sean to not show partiality towards any woman until the rose ceremony. We have no idea what Sean said to her when the cameras weren’t rolling. Everything is a matter of interpretation. She may have been under the impression that he was being partial towards AshLee. This is probably why she was speechless when he sent her home. Seems to me that as soon as a woman reveals her feelings, most guys exit to find better challenges. Maybe they view it as a woman chasing them when it’s they that find excitement in the chase. Just like a cat playing with the mouse. Sometimes you just have to play dead!
She lied…Has selective hearing and is WAY TOO NEEDY for Sean. OMG talk about high maintenance
AshLee is a very sore loser!!! Sean followed his heart. That’s all he could do. I hope Sean and Catherine will be extremely happy together! God bless them!!!
I took the look on Sean’s face as total disbelief. HE LOOKED SHOCKED! Shocked that this girl he thought he knew might just be a little cray cray. I honestly think that she is PISSED because she thought she had this in the bag. I think she is bitter and was looking for revenge. I think she wanted to pay him back for hurting her, so she made one last attempt at doing some damage to whatever relationship he chose to be in. SHE LOOKED LIKE A CRAZY PERSON. BEAUTIFUL, but crazy. She was too needy, not adventurous enough, and told him she loved him. PEOPLE DON’T DO THAT. She needs to love herself fully before trying to find a husband, or she’ll NEVER keep a man.
Renee: unfortunately yes, I’m hooked despite knowing this is trash.
I predict that before Sean is done with Catherine, he’ll be embarrassed a lot more than he was by Ashlee.
a couple months at the most
Sean will be embarrassed a lot more by Catherine than Ashlee. I give them 3 months at most.
They have nothing in common but Hot Pants.
Ash was grasping! She’s way broken and Sean knew she’d drag him down with her obsessive abandonment issues and ultimately hurt future kids! I don’t think he said it. She’s desperate on TV.
Why do so many think she was being vengeful? I’m not and it never crossedy mine that she was. I think she understood by now that hes just not that into her but wanted to know why he would say the things he did. Yes it’s a show but you don’t have to say- I will tell you I love you everyday, I have something w you that I don’t with the others- he did say that. I saw it as – betrayal from his lies and disbelief he would do that because she trusted him? Am I naive? She had to do it on TV because its her only chance to talk to him. If you don’t do anything wrong- you can’t be called out for it.
i find it fascinating the number of commenters who think that ashlee behaved the way a “mature” woman behaves. seriously? you people need to learn a bit more about real relationships and how they work. it seemed to me from very early on, ashlee was a bit delusional about seans reciprocal interest in her. she just wasnt clear eyed. it seemed to me that he was kinda into her, but she was WAY way way into him. that can easily lead to seeing/hearing only and exactly what you want to hear. to confirm what you believe. so i can totally see that because she was so in love, she heard what she wanted to hear rather than what he was actually saying. and to call him a frat boy? what was the point of that? and say how he should have come running after her, after she left without saying a word to him? thats immaturity on her part – poor communication skills with someone you supposedly care about, plus passivity – so childlike! ugh. seriously, if she really loved him she would want whats best for him, and she would realize he made the right choice for himself and therefore for her too. what, does she want to be with someone whos not actually into her?
also, the way she started talking about exactly what sort of diamond ring she wanted – oh my goodness, dont even get me started. out of all the things to discuss innthe limited time you have together. i felt awkward FOR her in that moment.
I hate to burst everyone’s bubble but based on her body language, she is telling the truth. Based on his, big ole’ liar. Sean doesn’t seem to be the person he appears to be on camera. He most definitely is lying.
I got the same impression from her body language as well. I think with all the hype about Sean being such a good, sincere, and religious guy, she trusted him. Did you notice how he even told her he wanted her to trust him? And so she finally did. And he then betrayed her trust. Yikes! She was already damaged and then he just added to it. It’s no wonder she wanted answers. Also, when asked if anything happened in the Fantasy suites, he hasn’t denied it. He just says it’s nobody’s business. If nothing happened, I think he would be proud to say so.
She lied. She was needy and overbearing and played way too much on her abandonment issues. It’s not his job to fix you! She’s a spoiled, vindictive witch who didn’t get what she wanted so she tried to make him look bad. Even if it were true, if she had half the grace and charisma she portrayed herself as having, she would’ve kept her mouth shut, accepted his explanation and sat her butt back down. Also, if she thinks so little of him, why is she complaining? In her mind, she dodged a bullet.
No I don’t. But who cares now. It’s almost over. :(
Little of both.
I do not think Sean is who he says he is. He tells everyone he is this virgin Christian. He may be Christian but he’s definitely not a good one. He has a lot og growing up to do. I do think that Ashlee should not be blamed. She was definitely led on and felt burned. She spoke with honesty out of the hurt she was feeling because that was her chance to confront Sean. I saw all the episodes he did lead her on very much. If he wasn’t so into Ashlee he should have been more careful with his words and sent her home earlier. I think she will eventually see that she dodged a bullet with him. Desiree’s brother was right about him. He is a player. I feel terrible for Lindsey when he send her home to because he also had her thinking that she was the one. Do I think hat he lied yes! I also think it’s terrible for anyone to blame Ashlee for what Sean did.
Amen, sistah! I can’t believe all the Ashlee hate. I hope she’s not reading all the internet slander. It would be enought to make a sane person cray cray!
First of all, who does that? Why would she want to hurt the other two girls like that? Personally, I think she is downright lying. Just sour grapes because she didnt get the Rose.
If Sean had really said that, why didn’t AshLee ask him about it when he let her go? She didn’t say it to him then, nor did she say it in the car ride home. If he had said he didn’t feel for the other two girls, she would have said something as soon as he let her go. Like, why did you tell me you had no feelings for Catherine or Lindsey and then send me home? No, this is something she cooked up later as a way to make herself look better. I knew she was odd from the beginning. Remember the first night when Tierra got the first rose? Des was saying that, yes, Tierra got the first impression rose and AshLee could NOT accept that. She just kept on saying, no Tierra, you just got the first rose but we got roses too so yours is absolutely not the first impression rose. AshLee could not let it go. It was killing her and she insisted on making Tierra believe she did not get the first impression rose even though Tierra wasn’t saying anything to her.
Also, this business about being abandoned and in four different foster homes– that was when she was 3 years old. Her adoptive parents took her in when she was 4 years old. The adoption wasn’t legalized until she was 6, but AshLee didn’t know that papers were being signed and processed. As far as she knew, she came at 4 years old and stayed. She has very few memories before then and she just remembers living at a different house. The abandonment issues that she talked about (usually every other sentence) were for sympathy.