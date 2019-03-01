HBO

Sansa and Arya Stark went six seasons without seeing each other. That time apart was simply unacceptable for the Game of Thrones actresses who play Ned and Catelyn’s daughters, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. They’re IRL best friends, with a catchy hashtag, matching tattoos, and X-Men movies in their filmography. In an interview with Glamour UK, Turner called Williams her “my protector and I’m hers, too. I know if anything happened – especially if it was on Game of Thrones, which it never, ever would – she’d go crazy and protect me.” Don’t f*ck this up, Joe Jonas, or else you’ll end up on Arya’s list.

Williams returned the compliments (“I can’t tell you the amount of times Sophie said, ‘Go to therapy’ before I actually did. She really helped me through some messy break-ups and some friend break-ups”), while Turner added that people always think the co-stars are dating. “I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know… I’ve got an addiction to Maisie Williams.” She even tried to make out with Williams every time they appeared on-screen together: