Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into your nearest multiplex on July 2. The film will officially end Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there’s plenty of loose ends to tie up and a set-up for the future to be expected. Not only that, but Marvel Studios must transition from the events of Avengers: Endgame in a graceful manner. And as if those tasks weren’t enough for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to handle while on vacation with friends, the first trailer created plenty of confusion with the arrival of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. The character’s a villain in the comics, and he’s been painted as a friend (not a foe) here, so what’s really happening?

While fans sorted through some confusion (and Holland dropped a possible spoiler on the villain subject) clips pointed toward the MCU’s introduction of the multiverse, and Nick Fury stepped into view in a big way while the spirit of Tony Stark still looms large. All of this seems like too much to handle in a movie with a 2:10 runtime, but the first critic reactions have arrived on Twitter, and Spidey fans should be pleased by what they read. There’s a lot of love from critics, including our own Mike Ryan, for how Mysterio is handled in Far From Home.

Absolutely loved SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. I’m a huge Mysterio fan and Gyllenhaal nails him. Also the movie is very clever (and funny) how it handles the fallout post ENDGAME in explaining how this world works now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019