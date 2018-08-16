LUCASFILM

Following the tepid reaction to Solo ($213 million would be a decent chunk of change… if The Last Jedi hadn’t made $620 million), future Star Wars spin-offs, including standalone stories centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett (Boba Fett?! Where?), were reportedly put on hold. But Lucasfilm later refuted the rumors, claiming there are “multiple” films in development that haven’t been announced. One of those spin-offs has apparently been put on hold, though.

In-the-know Lucasfilm production designer Neil Lamont told CinemaBlend that “we were just starting our work on another Star Wars spin-off” when production halted. “We were actually just making our mark on Tatooine, which would have been interesting and some other new galaxies,” he said. “So hopefully, if that comes back, we’ll get the chance to be able to do that further.”

The last time we saw Tatooine was, technically, Return of the Jedi (Revenge of the Sith was the more recently-released film, but not for the in-universe characters) during the barge scene outside of Jabba the Hutt’s palace. That could signal the project Lamont was working on is the Boba Fett movie, presumably after he dragged himself out of the Sarlacc pit (it’s canon!). But considering Tatooine has been seen or mentioned in every Star Wars, save Rogue One and The Last Jedi, the possibilities for a desert planet are endless.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru are doing.

