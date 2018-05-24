Disney/Lucasfilm

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that James Mangold, the writer and director of the acclaimed and gritty comic book movie Logan, is going to pen and direct what seems to be the next “A Star Wars Story” film, which will be based around Boba Fett. The fan-favorite bounty hunter is famous for enthralling hardcore Star Wars-lovers everywhere despite only having a few total minutes of screen time in Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi.



A few scenes in the prequel movies set up his origins as a clone, and the Clone Wars cartoon delved even further into his life, but now we’re here, with him possibly crawling out of the Sarlacc pit that supposedly ate him. Or, perhaps, this will be a story of him catching bounties and working for Jabba the Hutt before that pesky Luke Skywalker came around.

Now, the question must be asked: do we need a character who enthralled millions with zero lines of dialogue to have his own movie, lifting the helmet off and giving us everything? Wouldn’t what’s left of his mystery best be left alone, or is this a good idea? Fett has had plenty of worthy adventures in Star Wars comics, but… I guess what I’m saying is that Ewan McGregor needs to make three Obi-Wan movies before we start thinking about any other standalone movies.

