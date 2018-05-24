The Writer And Director Of ‘Logan’ Is Making A Standalone Boba Fett ‘Star Wars’ Movie

#Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
05.24.18 3 Comments

Disney/Lucasfilm

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that James Mangold, the writer and director of the acclaimed and gritty comic book movie Logan, is going to pen and direct what seems to be the next “A Star Wars Story” film, which will be based around Boba Fett. The fan-favorite bounty hunter is famous for enthralling hardcore Star Wars-lovers everywhere despite only having a few total minutes of screen time in Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi.

A few scenes in the prequel movies set up his origins as a clone, and the Clone Wars cartoon delved even further into his life, but now we’re here, with him possibly crawling out of the Sarlacc pit that supposedly ate him. Or, perhaps, this will be a story of him catching bounties and working for Jabba the Hutt before that pesky Luke Skywalker came around.

Now, the question must be asked: do we need a character who enthralled millions with zero lines of dialogue to have his own movie, lifting the helmet off and giving us everything? Wouldn’t what’s left of his mystery best be left alone, or is this a good idea? Fett has had plenty of worthy adventures in Star Wars comics, but… I guess what I’m saying is that Ewan McGregor needs to make three Obi-Wan movies before we start thinking about any other standalone movies.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSStar Wars

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP