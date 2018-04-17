We Might Not Have Seen The Last Of One Classic ‘Star Wars’ Character In ‘The Last Jedi’

04.16.18

Lucasfilm

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode IX ahead

While our next taste of Star Wars will drop in May when Solo enters theaters, the final installment of the new Star Wars trilogy is still over a year away. That means that most news is likely in some firm “grain of salt” territory. But some things are probably a little easier to plan around at this point, like the return of a certain puppet to lead our heroic characters from beyond the grave.

With Yoda’s return on The Last Jedi in ghostly puppet form, dropping the CGI version we saw in the prequels, it would make sense that another appearance might be in order in the final installment. If he’s helping Luke close the old chapter of the Jedi story, it’s only fitting he might show back up when the next generation gets a chance to create a new path. According to a report in the New York Daily News, an “insider” says the plan is to bring back Yoda for more to become a guide for Rey in the final film:

“The success of the scenes featuring Yoda in ‘The Last Jedi’ were huge,” says our insider…

“Yoda will again appear as a ghost as he acknowledges Rey’s success and growth as a Jedi,” we hear. “The scenes are due to be put together later this year.”

