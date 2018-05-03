DC Comics

James Wan is already using his talents to bring Aquaman to the big screen as part of the DCEU, but now he’s lending his talents as a producer to bring another hero to life for DC Entertainment’s new streaming platform. Wan will executive produce a new Swamp Thing live-action series, set to join Metropolis and Titans on the platform, and it will follow the character’s story as created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson in the early ’70s.

Been developing this “vegetarian hero” for awhile now :) With a great team. Happy to finally share. Expect — mood, mystery, gothic romance, and swamp monsters! https://t.co/WbZ9Lb6iBR — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 2, 2018

Wan said he had been developing the series for a while and aimed to bring “mood, mystery, gothic romance, and swamp monsters” to the platform according to The Hollywood Reporter: