After a gentle introduction into the frequently reshaping world of DC filmmaking in Batman V Superman: Martha Martha Martha!, audiences got to hang out with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman for an extended stretch in 2017’s superhero combo affair Justice League. The question now is when are we going to see a tease of Momoa’s solo Aquaman adventure and all the gratuitous wet hunk shots that come with it? The film’s director took to Twitter late Saturday/super early Sunday to stomp out a rumor about upcoming teaser and pointed directly at himself as the reason for the hold-up.

James Wan, the man that somehow has given us The Conjuring, Furious 7 and a MacGyver reboot (HAVE YOU ALREADY FORGOTTEN?) in the same decade, cleared up some false chatter about an Aquaman teaser trailer tumbling out this weekend. The Australian filmmaker said that talk is bogus and explained exactly why while also providing a mini-update on the status of the action picture.

“Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME,” shared Wan. “I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar. ”

As far as explanations go, Wan’s is pretty reasonable. There’s no trailer yet because the dude wants things to be just right and to be frank, DC hasn’t exactly had the best luck with that. The only hiccup is that with each passing day the scheduled release date of December 21, 2018 looms ever nearer, so questions about when a trailer might be coming don’t appear to be stopping any moment soon.