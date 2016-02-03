‘Teen Titans’ TV Show May Not Be As Canceled As Previously Believed

DC Comics / Nightwing #152 / Don Kramer

Nearly eighteen months ago, DC Comics and Warner were developing a Teen Titans live-action TV series with TNT, to be focused on Batman’s former Robin, Dick Grayson (a.k.a. Nightwing). Later, the full cast breakdown came out for Titans, showing the team to be loaded with female heroes and still focused on Dick, albeit the version of him just after he’s left Batman’s wing and before he’s a fully fleshed-out (literally, amiright?) Nightwing.

Then it all seemingly fell apart when TNT backed out. But is Titans really over? The answer might surprise y– oh, no it won’t. It’s superheroes. Of course they still want to make it.

TV Line reports DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns spoke to them about Titans at the Television Critics Association Awards, shortly after TNT announced they weren’t moving forward. Johns said, “We [at DC] have known about [TNT nixing Titans] for months and months and months. That’s not new news to us.”

So, why was DC developing the show that whole time if they knew TNT had already lost interest? Johns explained, “We have plans for Titans. It’s a huge piece of DC and we have plans.”