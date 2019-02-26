Marvel

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos didn’t need his armor for the most part (that is, after seizing the Space and Power Infinity Stones). His plan could change when the Mad Titan fights Captain Marvel, but while confronting the “puny” Avengers, the not-“Interglactic Sociopath” wasn’t facing any enemy who wielded power equal to his own as one of the strongest Eternals. Hence why Thanos aired out his guns and prompted “thicc” remarks for many days, even after he dusted half the universe, including fan favorite Peter Parker.

Well, Thanos almost showed off an incredibly different look, including an ensemble that was not so casual and tunic-like. Concept artist Jerad S.Marantz revealed some early concept art for Thanos on Instagram, and behold the more covered-up supervillain. Is that … a hoodie-tunic? Yes. Maybe this is his low-key, Thanos-goes-lifting look. Several of the comments agree while remarking, “Thanos hits the gym” and “Its his crossfit armor.”

Of course, there’s the lingering question of how Thanos will look in Avengers: Endgame. His power is even greater now with the completed Infinity Gauntlet on hand, but ultimate comic-book fanboy Kevin Smith believes that Carol Danvers will be the one to defeat him in her Captain Marvel incarnation. Early reactions to her March 8 movie agree that “Thanos is f*cked,” so yup, I think he’s gonna need that armor. At the very least, he’ll regret skipping leg day.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26.