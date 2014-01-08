American Society of Cinematographers nominate ‘The Grandmaster,’ ‘Gravity’

If you were counting on the American Society of Cinematographers for pointers in predicting next week’s Oscar nominations in the category, you’re out of luck. Thanks to a three-way tie, this year’s ASC slate features an unusual seven nominees, making for a pleasingly diverse field with one or two semi-surprises.
Emmanuel Lubezki, naturally, made the list for “Gravity,” and will be largely favored to take his third ASC prize — having previously won for “Children of Men” and “The Tree of Life.” (The Academy, of course, has yet to reward him.) Sean Bobbitt scored his first nod for another Best Picture frontrunner, “12 Years a Slave.” (“American Hustle,” meanwhile, missed the cut, interrupting its hitherto perfect Guild record.)
Bruno Delbonnel, who has taken some key critics’ wins for “Inside Llewyn Davis,” picked up his third nomination — he won the ASC’s 2004 award for “A Very Long Engagement.” And ASC favorite Roger Deakins, who won last year for “Skyfall,” nabs his 12th nod for “Prisoners,” upping his chances of scoring yet another fruitless Oscar nomination in the category.
Phedon Papamichael, previously recognized by the ASC for his small-screen work, was nominated for his black-and-white lensing of “Nebraska,” following on from a surprise BAFTA nod this morning. And Barry Ackroyd, previously nominated for “The Hurt Locker,” made the list for his typically brisk, no-nonsense shooting of “Captain Phillips.”
Finally, and perhaps least expectedly, Frenchman Philippe Le Sourd was cited for his ravishing work on Wong Kar-wai’s foreign Oscar hopeful “The Grandmaster” — the first time one of Wong’s films, always reliably gorgeous, has been recognized by the guild. I’ve been predicting a wild-card Oscar nod for Le Sourd all along; here’s hoping he shows up in next week’s announcement.
The full list:
Barry Ackroyd, “Captain Phillips”
Philippe Le Sourd, “The Grandmaster”
Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity”
Bruno Delbonnel, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Phedon Papamichael, “Nebraska”
Roger Deakins, “Prisoners”
Sean Bobbitt, “12 Years a Slave”
The winner will be announced at the ASC’s awards ceremony on February 1.
For me, the best cinematography of the year may have been Bradford Young’s hypnotically lush and saturated work on Mother of George. Just stunning. Benoit Debie’s work on Spring Breakers is also heavily deserving. As for ppl w/ an actual shot at an Oscar nod, I’m really pulling for Hoytema
Couldn’t agree more about Mother of George — alas, not even eligible. Bradford Young is a total genius: between that film and Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, he should be cleaning up this year.
Ain’t Them Bodies Saints’ visuals took my breath away. That said, though I still have to catch up on my contenders, the shot that I cannot forget is Bobbitt’s long, silent, extreme close-up of Ejiofor’s face towards the end of 12 Years A Slave. Brilliantly placed to the side of the screen, that was the one moment in the film where I wanted to look away. (It was also Ejiofor’s greatest moment in the film.)
Definitely agree on all of your comments, most of all Debie — who’d be my choice of the year. Also Hoyte van Hoytema did great work on “Her” … I don’t really know what I’d drop out. Lots of great work this year.
Whoa, not eligible? Why not? I haven’t done my research :/
On mobile it had no option to reply to my own post for some reason
Like many micro-indies and foreign films, it simply wasn’t entered by the studio. Often when they know they have no shot, they spare themselves the effort and expense.
This is a fine list but I was hoping for Hoytema to make it. And Kris, I can’t wait to see your top 10 shots! I know you probably have them down but one shot that continues to stay with me is from, surprisingly, The Wolf of Wall Street. I don’t think it was fantastically shot but the scene where DiCaprio starts at that “firm” with Spike Jonze and he gets on the phone to talk to this guy about this “company” and the movie cuts to the “company” which really looks like a shed with a sign on it, that’s my favorite shot of the whole movie and one of the whole year. Not only was it funny to me but it spoke about so many different themes at once, odd as it is to say. I know your picks for the top 10 aren’t just about composition but also what it means in the movie and to me that damn shed spoke volumes.
Also reaaaaally looking forward to the top ten shots of 2013. Dare I say this has been the best year for cinematography since 2007. Though the beyond belief awesomeness of Tree of Life by itself makes me want to retract that statement
Knock off Phillips and Grandmaster and I feel pretty confident those are the nominees.
No room for Her and Hoytema?
Apparently not. I also think the film is missing out on Best Pic, FWIW.
“Her” needs the press that “Wolf” is getting … that revived what probably was a lost cause, simply by becoming the most talked about film of the moment. (?)
Do you not feel that the weighted system will work exceptionally well in Her’s favor? It is certainly a passion vote and will be #1 on many ballots. It has the most #1 votes (from critics, I know) of the year behind 12 Yrs and Gravity, above American Hustle. I think films that are unlikely to get many #1 votes are more vulnerable (DBC, Nebraska, Philomena, Saving Mr. Banks). We’ll see… I just really hope that I’m right on this one. I don’t want to cry nomination morning
I’m not so sure about that, Kris. “Phillips” is a strong, top 5 best picture contender and Ackroyd had been nominated by the Academy for very similar verite work before. I think “Prisoners” despite being lensed by the great Roger Deakins, misses out, because the film has no chance in hell of any other nominations and it’s hardly his strongest work.
As much as I like “Prisoners”, and I do think it’s a well shot, but it felt to me like a total waste of Deakins.
Not a chance in Hell that Her misses out on BP.
Let’s hope/pray that you’re right Jonnybon. It would be the most upsetting academy snub that I can think of since… I don’t know, Paul Giammatti for Sideways? Love your avatar btw
Agreed re “Her” and Giamatti. “Adaptation” is in my top 5 of all time, and “Her” recently joined/surpassed it. I don’t personally understand why everyone isn’t predicting Jonze, Phoenix and Johansson for nominations.
Besides missing on Costume…I wish “Stoker” could’ve showed up with a guild like this.
Waiting for the Academy to award Deakins an honorary Oscar which we won’t get to see presented on the show because they eliminated that portion of the program.
If we’re naming great work that never stood a chance here – Larry Smith’s hypnotic, bold lensing of “Only God Forgives” was a personal highlight of the year, even if the film containing those images was (more than) a little hollow
Good call.
I wonder if all five Oscar nominees will come from this list? The Academy has given us some welcome surprises in the past. I remember they gave a well-deserved nomination to Delbonnel for Harry Potter, which nobody saw coming.
I have a feeling Lubezki will lose at the ASC because of the 3D/visual effects issue that cinematographers seem to be wrangling with. I would be fine with Delbonnel winning here, but I am hoping Lubezki will finally win an Oscar after having been robbed twice before.
Delbonnel for Harry Potter was very much in conversation since the film came out, but after set of snubs (even BAFTA) everyone thought he was out. We know how it went.
Hoyte Van Hoytema was robbed. I mean, “Captain Phillips?” Seriously???
Agreed. To me, Capt Phillips’ visual flair was thanks mostly to Greengrass and Rouse, not necessarily Akroyd.
Well, not flair … But how it looked/was expressed.
“Captain Phillips”‘s camerawork gave me a heartache. Enough with the constant shaking!
Haha wow. Auto-correct is stupid. HEADACHE.
Captain Phillips with its inane zoom ins, close up shots, and Parkinson’s camera hands. What’s next, they get a nomination for the chop job editing? Unbelievable…
Between PRISONERS and GRANDMASTER for me. Although, THE GREAT BEAUTY was the most ravishing film I saw all year.
How funny… two comments above picking on Captain Phillips for things I thought were strengths. I usually can’t handle the whole “shaky cam” thing, but I thought it enhanced the disorienting, stomach-churning sea-sickness that I imagine people would feel in the situation, and it’s a solid piece of technical (more so than artistic) craftsmanship.
And I for one think it’s the best edited movie I’ve seen this year!
I think it’s very well edited, for the record.
My qualms with the cinematography may rest primarily with the shaky cam, but that’s not the only reason I find honors for it undeserving. For me, it’s just a very ordinary film on a visual level. Nothing interesting going on with lighting, composition, blocking, etc. It’s stuff you could see on TV, really. And to have it in above “Her” and “All is Lost,” among others? I don’t get it.
I will say that “Her” is probably better than “Captain Phillips”, as much as I do love the latter’s cinematography.