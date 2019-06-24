Getty Image

(Obviously, there’s a major Avengers: Endgame spoiler in this post.)

Tom Holland famously never received a script for Avengers: Endgame because he’s so infamous at dropping spoilers during interviews. Joe Russo even stated that they simply give the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor his lines and a basic idea of what he’s doing in each scene (like fighting a mystery opponent) “because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.” So there’s a fair chance that he didn’t even know he was handing the Infinity Gauntlet off to Captain Marvel, and he was definitely told that Endgame‘s funeral scene was “a wedding.” That funeral, as many millions of people know by now (since it’s two months after opening weekend), was held for Tony Stark, and Holland promoted Spider-Man: Far From Home over the weekend on the Graham Norton Show by directly alluding to how his new movie follows up on Iron Man’s death:

“The film is a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark. Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then you’re living under a rock, to be honest.”

That’s awkward, but is it egregious? On one hand, that’s a major Endgame revelation. On the other, any devoted Marvel fan would likely have seen the event movie by now, possibly multiple times. Yet there exceptions, yes? Perhaps parents of babies are steering clear of theaters as a courtesy, and so on, but maybe — since Holland has even come under fire from Marvel over his disastrously loose lips — don’t watch any Tom Holland interviews if you haven’t seen Endgame yet. And definitely don’t watch this one where Jake Gyllenhaal tries to stop him from spoiling Far From Home. Actually, never watch any Tom Holland interviews at all. The dude’s hopeless at staying quiet, and everyone knows this, but he still managed to upset a few people, who let their thoughts be known on Twitter.