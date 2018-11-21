Sony Pictures

Eminem’s odd music video notwithstanding, Sony’s first live-action “Spider-Man universe” film Venom was a roaring, bad guy-eating success. It’s not that great of a movie, of course, but it made a lot of money at the domestic box office, and international ticket sales have propelled it past the likes of Guardian of the Galaxy and Deadpool 2. So of course Sony is going to make a sequel to the Tom Hardy comic book movie vehicle, right? Right, or at least it seems that way when you consider two new release dates the company announced.

According to Variety, Sony Pictures declared on Wednesday that two Sony-Marvel projects will be dropping in 2020. The first is an “untitled” non-sequel that will drop on July 10th, 2020, while the second is a sequel that will hit theaters a few months later on October 2nd. The studio refrained from identifying either project by title, but Variety is certain that the first is the Jared Leto-starring Morbius, The Living Vampire and the second is none other than Venom 2.

Again, none of this has been confirmed, but with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soon to hit theaters and everything we already know about Morbius‘s pre-production and Venom‘s box office success, it’s probably true. After all, they went to all that trouble to toss in a mid-credits scene with Woody Harrelson playing Cletus Kasady, the psychotic murderer who eventually garners his own symbiote and becomes Carnage. They might as well give him an excuse to wear that terrible ginger wig again.

(Via Variety)