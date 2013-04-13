Why I’m signing on for the full run of Bryan Fuller’s ‘Hannibal’

I was working at a movie theater in Florida when Michael Mann’s “Manhunter” opened. It was released with no fanfare, and it was a non-event at the box-office. I was in high school at the time, and I would make an effort to see everything that played at our theater. I had no idea what to expect from “Manhunter,” and Mann’s name was not on my radar in the same way that it is today.
As a result, I walked in cold and walked out positively flattened by what I saw. I went out afterwards and I went to a bookstore and I got a copy of the Thomas Harris novel Red Dragon. I saw the film at least two or three more times in the fourteen days we played it, and I told several friends about it, taking them back to see it with me. When Silence Of The Lambs was released, it was already on my radar, and the news that Gene Hackman had optioned the rights and planned to make a film out of it only made it more attractive. I read it as soon as I could get my hands on a copy, and once again, I found myself captivated by the story being told. I loved the book, and I was bummed when Hackman dropped out of making it. When the film finally did come out, I was immediately a fan, amazed that I could handle two very different interpretations of Hannibal Lecter.
I loved the matter-of-fact version that Brian Cox played in Mann’s movie, just as I loved the way Hopkins turned him into an overt monster, a bright-eyed bag of crazy who couldn’t help but dig into the agents he met. His ability to burrow deep into the brains of these people is a fascinating realization of what Harris wrote, and I wasn’t surprised at all when he become the iconic version of the character. He wasn’t the only possible interpretation, but it was obvious as the film blew up into an international sensation that Hopkins had staked a claim of ownership on the part.
Unfortunately, I think the success of “Silence” as a film ruined Thomas Harris as an author. Red Dragon has Will Graham as its lead, and Silence sees Clarice Starling take center stage. While I know it feels obvious, the idea of following up those two books with a third novel in which the two of them work together to find and capture Lecter seemed like a natural idea. I suspect that Harris didn’t feel like doing the obvious thing, and that he was also horrified by the way people embraced Lecter as an anti-hero, and he wrote Hannibal to rub their noses in it instead of giving them the dramatic payoff that the series was building to. The book, and the Ridley Scott film that resulted from it, are pretty much a giant wet fart right in the face of everything Harris had written before that. He tried to burn the character down, like Arthur Conan Doyle throwing Sherlock Holmes to his death. There is a naked contempt that crept in starting with Hannibal, and I’ve felt ever since that Harris has checked out. He was never a particularly prolific author, but the success of those first two books (not counting the unrelated Black Sunday) pretty much stopped him cold. His only book since, Hannibal Rising, was a bizarre prequel story that tried to humanize the character further, another major miscalculation. What Red Dragon and Silence have in common is a keen understanding both of serial killers and of the profilers who have to be able to peek into their diseased minds to find them. His work basically created a mountain of lesser imitators, and those two books have resonated through much of pop culture for the last twenty-plus years.
Desperate to exploit his work further, Hollywood couldn’t resist remaking “Manhunter” with a bigger budget and a movie star cast, and as much as I love Edward Norton as a performer, I didn’t see the point of the movie “Red Dragon.” Still don’t. It’s not an awful film by any means, but it felt like Brett Ratner was opening a McDonald’s, following a prescribed template that had been laid down by both Mann and Demme. He even used the same cinematographer who shot Mann’s film, which explains why some of the compositions are identical. After all, if you got it right the first time, why screw with it? But the remake added nothing to the conversation, and if anything, it just diluted the brand even further.
I honestly just gave up. I didn’t see any reason to stay invested in the world that Harris created. If he wasn’t going to stay fond of his work, then why would I bother? And when the announcement was made that Bryan Fuller was working to refigure the whole thing as a TV series, I just found it annoying. It wasn’t even a case of having no interest; I found the idea actively distasteful. I couldn’t imagine why anyone would want to watch yet another run through familiar material, watered down to television and focus grouped to death.
I was wrong. I was so very, very wrong.
I should have trusted Bryan Fuller. He is a damn fine writer, and he’s one of those producers who has a real sense of how to build a show from week to week. He’s also been cursed by outthinking the general audience, leading him to create several shows that were canceled well before they should have been. “Dead Like Me” was a damn fine show, well executed, but the back to back punch of “Wonderfalls” and “Pushing Daisies” should have made him a giant in the industry. Instead, they made him one of those guys who seemed to have limitless potential that the business simply didn’t know how to handle.
I don’t blame him at all for deciding to tackle some properties that came with a built-in sense of awareness. His “Mockingbird Lane” was a misfire, but a compelling one. I’m not sure I think it would have worked in the long run, but as a pilot, it was loaded with style and it made something far more interesting than I would have expected out of “The Munsters.” At this point, I would imagine Fuller would like to be part of a show that lasts more than 20 episodes, one where he’s allowed to really push, and based on the first two episodes of “Hannibal,” it appears that he finally found the exact right match for his sensibilities.
Despite the title, the emphasis so far has not been on defanging Hannibal Lecter, played with a barely-contained distaste for everyone by Mads Mikkelsen, and I think the show has been cast perfectly. Hugh Dancy is Will Graham, and the show picks up with him at an early point in his involvement with the FBI. Graham’s gift for empathy is already firmly in place, but it makes him fragile. This is not the same Graham that we saw in “Manhunter,” and at first I thought they might have started with him already too shaky. Instead, it looks like the first major character arc is going to be watching Graham find his legs as an agent, building up the emotional suit of armor that will carry him through his career, and I really like the way just these first two episodes already seem to have etched a pretty dense inner life for him as a character.
Seeing how they’re addressing the rest of the characters that Harris created, I’m intrigued. Laurence Fishburne is a great choice for Jack Crawford, and I like the instant antagonism that comes from his need to use Graham and his understanding of just how dangerous that might be. Recasting Freddie Lounds as a woman instead of a man is one of those choices that seems arbitrary until you see how Lara Jean Chorostecki plays Lounds. Her manipulations in pursuit of a story in the second episode make her an instant valuable member of the cast, someone we’re going to want to check in with repeatedly. So far, I get the feeling we’re just starting to explore other characters like Dr. Alana Bloom (the wonderful Caroline Dhavernas) and Beverly Katz (Hettienne Park), and I am excited to see how they’re filled in as characters over the course of this first season.
What really excites me is that for the first time since “Silence,” this feels like the real Thomas Harris. This feels like a show that fully explores the potential of this world, and the dynamics of these characters. Right away, Lecter and Graham’s sparring relationship is fascinating, and we can see already just how much Lecter is pushing buttons and pulling strings for his own entertainment. The show is dark, as dark as any cable show that’s on right now, and there was a reveal in the second episode that creeped me out in a way I haven’t experienced with any network TV program since I first fell in love with “The X-Files.” If this is the show that Fuller is making, then I’m in. I’m ready. I believe. Both David Slade and Michael Rymer have done really effective work as directors setting a tone and establishing a visual language for the show, and it looks like this series is willing to go as dark as they need to in order to tell the story properly. No punch feels pulled. No image seems compromised.
Will it work for 13 episodes? Will it work for multiple seasons? I have no idea, but for me, the entire process by which I decide to get onboard for a show comes down to faith that they’ve demonstrated enough of a sense that they know what they’re doing that I am willing to follow from week to week. I finally feel like there is a reason to watch Will Graham again, and for the first time in over 20 years, Hannibal Lecter is a figure of menace once more instead of a parody, a joke, a defanged pissy boyfriend or a toned-down avenging angel. The Hannibal Lecter I first met on the pages of two books over two decades ago was a monster, pure and simple, and I finally feel like that monster is loose again.
Our own Alan Sepinwall’s been sharing his take on the show so far, and he’s been discussing the show with Dan Fienberg on their always-excellent podcast. Make sure to check out what they’ve got to say about it as well.
How about you guys? Did you give the show a chance, or are you willing to try? And if you are watching it, are you as struck by what they’re accomplishing as I am?
In all seriousness, this is a surprisingly good show and I hope it’s a success for NBC. Two episodes in and I’m already impressed with the production value, cast, and story. As I was watching, I kept saying to myself, “why can’t more procedurals” be like this? Where you have a “catch a criminal” every week but, each episode explores the psychology behind it. Again. brilliant show.
I had seen the TV spots and previews and I mistakenly clicked on a review before I could watch the episode, so I knew a little bit of what was going on. But honestly, that shot made itch all over. I may NEVER eat mushrooms again.
I was genuinely stunned by the mushroom stuff, just awfully creepy and sick. Is anybody in charge of standards and practices at NBC? The first two episodes are really good but I’ve been amazed at the level of blood and gore they’re getting away with.
I have to say that if this show is an example of what we can expect from NBC in future, then the future of NBC is very bright indeed, and this is coming from the person who’s comments in the past have caused NBC to shut down and rebuild their entire online forums due to their scatch and razor sharp insights into their weaknesses as a network at the time. They had me at Mads, but then to pile on top of that Gillian Anderson, Lawrence Fishburne and Scott Thompson? Not to mention the performances turned in so far by Lara Jean Chorostecki and Hugh Dancy, who I have been up until now unaquainted with. I am extremely impressed.
scatch – lol, that should have read “scathing”.
Be it “scatch” or “scathing”, I think you may be giving yourself a little too much credit there, bud. But if it makes you feel good…
Like NOYB, they also had me at Mads, but damn this show is good. Between the pilot and this week’s ep, I kept thinking about the show and shaking my head that it wasn’t closer to Thursday. Then I realized as butterflies starting fluttering in my stomach as this ep began that I haven’t felt real anticipation for a show all this season. Everything I’ve been watching this season has been more out of habit instead of love, and it was so nice to be genuinely excited about a show again. My fingers are crossed that NBC is please with the mediocre numbers and keeps it going.
The show is dark, as dark as any cable show that’s on right now, and there was a reveal in the second episode that creeped me out in a way I haven’t experienced with any network TV program since I first fell in love with “The X-Files.”
What was that reveal?? I can post a few that I can think of but I don’t want to spoil it for anyone else. Within what scene? Dinner, Session, Drug Store, Morgue?
I think he meant the Mushrooms
The show is dark, as dark as any cable show that’s on right now, and there was a reveal in the second episode that creeped me out in a way I haven’t experienced with any network TV program since I first fell in love with “The X-Files.”
What was the big reveal? I think I know but hope I didnt miss it but I can’t say because I don’t want to spoil it. Was it during dinner? @ the Drug Store? @ the Morgue? During the Session?
I wasn’t interested in this, especially with “The Following” already out on Fox. I figured there was no way you could do a serial killer show on network TV, but the pilot for Hannibal blew me away. Fuller is a genius, and I really hope that this keeps enough of an audience for Fuller to tell the story he’s got in mind.
I saw Scott Thompson do stand up recently, and he’s clearly blown away by the fact that he’s working with Laurence Fishburne. He kept calling him Morpheus. The best bit was that they were going to see Sandra Bernhardt perform, and that the very act of going to that show was “gayer than sucking cock”. The only thing gayer would be seeing Kathy Griffin.
Drew… everything you wrote, I echo.
When I saw Silence of the Lambs, I was eleven. And the film made me search out Harris’ Red Dragon and Silence of the Lambs and Manhunter.
Because Hopkins was my first Lecter, I never did care much for Cox’s matter-of-fact interpretation.
But the thing that strikes me most about Hannibal (This new tv series, not the God-awful film or novel) is how much I love Mads Mikkelen’s take on our favorite evil genius cannibal.
I mean, I REALLY love his interpretation. By not trying to imitate Cox or Hopkins, it’s like he’s created an amalgam of the two, and is all the more real and scary for it, and more closely aligned to the Hannibal of Harris’ written word.
Mads’ Hannibal is the guy I can see doing what he did to Mason Verger, and doing it insidiously over the course of a season.
In fact, I hope this series goes at least 5 to 7 seasons, and if it does, I wonder what they will do.
Will we get Mason Verger in season 2?
Will we get Red Dragon in season 4?
Will we get Clarice and Jame Gumb in season 5?
Then perhaps, instead of going off into Hannibal land, will we finally get Will and Clarice teaming-up to take down Hannibal in seasons 6 and 7?
The possibilities are endless!
In 1997 I was helping my future wife’s family clean out one of their relative’s homes–she had recently been placed in a nursing home with Alzheimer’s. I was in her basement alone working through some boxes when I came across Harris’ Red Dragon. I had seen Silence of the Lambs when I was younger and thought I would start the book that evening. As luck would have it a thunderstorm rolled in and, coupled with the book, I got no sleep. I’m not sure Ive read a scarier book before or after. Some months later I discovered Mann’s Manhunter through our local library and fell in love. I have enjoyed the new show too. Amazing that this whole “Hannibal” series (books, movies and now TV) has been going on for over 30 years!
#FAIL. What’s up with the love feast for this nonsense show? In Ep 1, Grant explains he’s not an agent, then he goes in the house guns ablazing? And Lecter had no guarantee that the pipe fitter wouldn’t survive, but he risks warning him without disguising his distinctive voice/accent? So, what’s up with girl doc so concerned for Grant that shw won’t profile him, but has no compunction giving a referral? I’m never getting that hour of my life back.
#FAIL Repeatedly getting the main character’s name wrong. (and by the way, this isn’t twitter, so why even use the # ?)
The FBI does employ Special Investigators, who are contract employees but not Special Agents, paid on the GS scale with pensions. In fact, the internal conflicts of the FBI between the hyper-privileged Special Agents and the “help” is the source of much controversy in DC. Special Investigators, and other non-Special Agent employees may be armed, depending on qualifications and assignment.
On “Manhunter”: a totally brilliant and underrated film, an all time favorite of mine! And thanks Drew, for giving me a more open mind on the TV series “Hannibal”. -a.f.waddell
I love the production design of the show, it looks really rich. The cast is solid but yes, there were some glaring plot holes in the pilot. I’m unsure if it will work long term but they too have me in for the season.
I thought I read where it got zip in the ratings. Is NBC re-running these on separate nights like cable too? Because they really should.
Can’t recall any show on TV that creeps me out as this one. Not sure if the pacing and editing is this weird all on purpose but I had some trouble following the plots. Starting of with a cannibal that is not Hannibal definitely confused and the cases seem a little big for 40 minutes. But that is mostly nitpicking.
The acting, directing and overall look and feel of the show are superb. And anyone dressed as impeccable as Hannibal on this show can’t be a complete monster. This and The Americans are the 2 new shows too follow!
Oh and if Lawrence Fishburne is not necessarily the best actor on your TV show than you have got a hell of a cast.
So I need to check out Wonderfalls and Pushing Daisies too?
they are excellent shows, but completely different than this. If you just love good stories and unique visions, then definitely. But if you’re lookin gfor something similar to Hannibal they’re not for you.
Someone online wrote that Hannibal was an “inverted, nightmare” version of Pushing Daisies, which is weirdly dead-on in my book.
Fuller also cut his teeth on Star Trek: Voyager and he’s in the meaty, middle chunk of the show that was really good and his name is one some of the show’s best. “Bride of Chaotica” is an extremely weird but funny episode. It’s another “Holodeck malfunctioned again” episode but it’s done with a lot of style. And the Holodeck safeties stay on this time!
After reading this, I went ahead and On-Demanded them, and by George, you’re right. I’m burnt out on serial killers, but this show has teeth. This is the first network drama I’ve given a shit about in I don’t know how long. Literally, I can’t remember.
I’ll have to check out Spinenwells podcast now.
Say, speaking of podcasts…
Another fine article, Drew. Not only am I going to have to catch up on the first few episodes of the series, but I’m also going to delve into my movie collection and re-watch Manhunter; it’s been years since I last saw it. I must admit, though, I’m an unapologetic fan of the film version of Hannibal. I liked the vastly different tone, and even though Lectar was softened somewhat, he was still a pretty fearsome dude. The final scene in which he… SPOILER… feeds a child sauteed brains-a-la-Liotta is pretty creepy.
I agree with everything you said, but there’s one major thing they need to change to make it a viable long-term show;
They need to lose the serial-killer-of-the-week format and switch to 1-3 featured cases over the course of the season.
As it is now, the killers are fascinating and the procedural is fascinating, but it’s all over way too quick. Harris really got right into the procedure of both sides of the crime, and the show would be much richer if cases were at least 3-4 episodes long each.
I felt like you about the world of Harris, and wasn’t going to watch, but what a great piece Drew, I’m convinced.
Add me to the list of people very impressed by the first 2 episodes.
I find it extremely difficult to understand Mads Mikkelsen, but as an autistic, I was moved to tears by the portrayal of Will Graham. Every one of Dancy’s mannerisms is written and shown by someone who knows what it’s like to be autistic, to be cursed and blessed with a completely different way of seeing the world than most of the average populace. Graham is vulnerable and surprisingly strong, and I want to see more of him. I want to see him learn and grow, but the mere fact of a spectrumite on prime-time TV who isn’t a freak, isn’t a psychopath, who gets treated with a modicum of respect and described as having “pure empathy” instead of none at all? That alone meant the world to me.
On “Manhunter”: a totally brilliant and underrated film, an all time favorite of mine! The soundtrack too has become a cult item. [www.allmusic.com]