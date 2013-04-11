Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Amuse Bouche’

A review of tonight’s “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as I rubber stamp you…
“I liked killing Hobbs.” -Will
After last week’s pilot episode introduced us to Bryan Fuller, David Slade and company’s take on the world of Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter, “Amuse Bouche” demonstrates how “Hannibal” intends to work as a TV series, at least in the short term. Down the road, presumably, Lecter gets caught and we get a season-long version of the Tooth Fairy case from “Red Dragon. Right now, though, the series intends to feature a mix of standalone killers like tonight’s mushroom man, Lecter stirring up trouble in the background, and Will dealing with the emotional fallout from his gift and the work it lets him do.
It’s a potent combination. The mushroom imagery is haunting enough that it maybe could have carried the episode on its own, but as just one element in an hour featuring lots of fallout from the Garrett Jacob Hobbs killing, the on-camera introduction of Fuller’s version of Freddie Lounds(*), it’s dynamite.
(*) In the books and movies, Lounds is a sleazy male tabloid reporter (played by Stephen Lang in “Manhunter” and Phillip Seymour Hoffman in “Red Dragon”). The web is the new tabloid (TMZ’s more potent than any magazine), and I like the idea of the female Freddie as someone polished enough to slip in and out of places she shouldn’t, able to fool anyone short of Hannibal Lecter himself.
In particular, what works so well is the ongoing duet between Lecter and Graham. On one level, Lecter is taking advantage of his position with Will and the FBI to enhance his own crimes, like the way he copycatted Hobbs’ work last week. But on another, you can sense that he genuinely respects Will, is fascinated by what makes him tick, and is trying to help him as much as he can without exposing himself. Hannibal Lecter likely doesn’t come across many kindred spirits in this world, even with the number of serial killers out there, so it feels special for him to be in the presence of a man as intelligent as Will, with the capacity of empathy and understanding he has (“This is my design”), and now with the knowledge of what it feels like to take another’s life. Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy are working fantastically together, and I look forward to more.
Speaking of which, the premiere ratings were certainly not good, but nor were they the utter catastrophe of “Do No Harm,” “Smash,” or some of NBC’s other problem areas this spring. Given that it’s an international co-production that isn’t costing NBC as much as a traditional drama, given the network’s troubles elsewhere, and given the lack of inventory this late in the season, I can’t imagine a circumstance where all 13 episodes don’t air. Heck, if the show holds steady (or, with repeats on CBS and ABC tonight, goes up even a little), it’s suddenly an NBC success story for the horrible mid-season of 2013! Either way, I’m in this for the season. I hope you are, too.
What did everybody else think?
I loved the episode, the double Wonderfalls whammy only made it better.
They didn’t even get a scene together, though!
Here’s hoping more Wonderfall alumni swing by
The writing has been very very good. Favorite line? “I’d love to have you both for dinner”
had me rolling my eyes a bit at the double meaning, but at least the director & actor let the line land evenly with not a hint of irony or camera winking.
My favorite line was that unintentionally hilarious comment about how peacocks are stupid birds…
You can tell they’re having fun with food in the episode, when Fishburn asks what, exactly, he’s been offered for dinner.
I wonder, though, if we needed to have Hannibal already active as a serial killer. We, the audience, know who he is and what his likely future is, so having the show jump so quickly into Mikkelsen murdering and manipulating behind the scenes while also juggling Dancy and the FBI and running his practice. I might have preferred a more drawn out introduction of Lector the criminal and spend more time with Lector the consulting psychologist. Personally, I’d watch Dancy and Mikkelsen play almost anything together.
Adam, I agree: it would have been more interesting if Lector was not already a killer. Especially in scenes such as tonight’s where he is asking Will about the thrill of the kill: it would be a better story if we saw the two of them encounter similar situations and feelings, and only one becomes a monster. Instead it starts with Lector a monster already, and the only story is how long it takes Will to see what’s in front of him.
Adam and Paul: I’m no expert on this, but my understanding is that your typical sociopath doesn’t just start in as an adult. A monster like Lecter would have been working towards this level of violence his entire life. I think it would be fairly implausible for him to begin committing murder and cannibalism so far into his adult life, especially considering the power he wields as an esteemed psychiatrist. Without having read the books or seen the more recent Lecter films, I’ve always thought Lecter chose psychiatry because it’s so perfectly attuned to his other hobbies.
As such Hannibal has killed before anyway. As per the books he kills during and even before he starts his medical studies. So there is no real option here if they wanted to stay true to the material. And i agree with Joel, sociopaths start early. Hannibal started with killing and mutilating small animals as a boy if i remember correctly.
I enjoy that Bryan Fuller kept his tradition of a female character with a male name going. And for that matter, I think Freddie Lounds is the first character on Hannibal who could slip seamlessly into the universe of “Pushing Daisies”.
Dan, we know you know your Hannibal trivia. Now stop spoiling it for everyone else.
Geez Dan, spoilers much? Alan, does this quality for deletion based on your Walking Dead/GOT rules?
Yeah, I think that the written material is both old and famous enough that you can’t be quite as strict about things as I am for TWD or GOT. (i.e., I wasn’t going to hide Lecter’s cannibalism in my pre-season review) But certain things are just unnecessary. Dan’s comment (since deleted) qualifies.
I like the sensational touches (the sound design can be nifty), I like the performances. I could never stomach the whimsy on ‘Pushing Dasies,’ mushroom-covered corpses are more my style.
It’s less the cat-and-mouse thing I’d been expected and more of a character study, and I already feel the focus on Graham’s anguish is going to wear on me. Dancy does well with it, the show’s confident about its loner obsession and can be great at expressing it, but a combination of well-trod ground and wheel-spinning is making me anticipate diminshing returns. When they got Graham and Lecter into a room together for the first time, last week, I got giddy. Already it feels like a perfunctory weekly stop. Those pairings need to feel electric. Like how it’s still amazing when Don Draper and Peggy Olson have a scene together.
Funny, as someone who is a little hard of hearing, sound is always something I am super aware of. The background “mood music” in the premiere almost made me not watch it again. The second episode was a bit better but the mix was terrible in the premiere, background (screeching) sounds were way too loud.
Tonight show was decent but it had a scene that cause me confusion. How did the mushroom killer know who the TMZ female character was and where to find her? How did he know that killing the cop in cold blood would force the lady to talk?
I don’t remember it telling how he found her, but if she’s an internet tabloid writer, it’s plausible that she doesn’t bother hiding her identity, and therefore the killer finding her address is plausible as well. As for killing the FBI agent in front of her to get her to talk, I don’t see that as confusing. Any normal person would likely be scared as shit in that situation.
Wasn’t she staying in a motel? Its likely that town only has a few places, or even just one, to rent a room.
Anyone else notice Ms Speck-Horowitz was a wonderfalls character?
I did too. I laughed. Fuller has now integrated all of his series in one way or another, exempting Mockingbird Lane; for obvious reasons.
@Tim, he did cover Mockingbird Lane surprisingly, Marieanne, the Munsters’ neighbor who didn’t trust them, also turned up in Wonderfalls and Pushing Daisies.
Oh, Gretchen Speck! She’ll never change!
Gretchen Speck-Horowitz has appeared in “Hannibal” and “Wonderfalls”, and Marianne Marie Beetle appeared in “Wonderfalls” and “Pushing Daisies.” Thus, one could argue that “Pushing Daisies” and “Hannibal” both exist in the Fullerverse.
And therefore, the inevitable cause of Hannibal Lecter being exposed as a serial killer? Ned the Piemaker questioning one of his victims.
Man, this show is REALLY good. How wonderfully uncomfortable for the viewer (but not Jack) was that scene of Jack having dinner at Hannibal’s house?
I’m really fascinated by the character of Will Graham. One of my favourite scenes this episode is the one in the hospital room with the female psychiatrist (forgot her name). He’s certainly tortured, but not so tortured that he can’t have a decent, somewhat human conversation with her. I really like that.
I’m sticking with this show for now. Don’t let me down, NBC!
There is chance this show could go to Netflix once NBC cancels it, because the production company already has two shows coming exclusively to Netflix. Fingers crossed!
I’m enjoying how different Fishburne’s Jack Crawford is from Scott Glenn’s.And the need to compress the multiplicity of the killers’ work results in awesome yet frightening visuals: rows and rows of antlers,woods filled with mushroom covered corpses.If only Tom Harris would talk about the differing tv and film versions of his work..
I do like Fishburne in the role but he seems a tad shout-y
Along with the sets, the costumes are fantastic. That weird blue suit Lechter had on in the premiere, and his strange red tie in this one were just on the outside edge of normal. Also, the reporters red leather dress when she got caught out with the tape recorder almost looked like wet blood in some shots. Creepy.
My favorite production moment in this episode (amongst many) was that powder-blue settee Lecter invites Loundes to join him on. Making her sit next to him rather than across from him was an interesting choice, and that settee was amazing.
I like the show. I wish it was on FX or AMC. NBC is such a ratings graveyard.
NBC,
I have high standards. I currently DVR: Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Justified, New Girl, Game of Thrones.
I’ve added Hannibal.
Dancy and Mikkelsen have been magnificent. In particular, Mikkelsen has reached a difficult balance: his Lecter is intellectually intimidating, yet charismatic; dark, yet not campy. Its clear why someone like Dancy will trust Lecter, yet its also clear for the viewer that Lecter is a scary guy, even if we didn’t know he was Lecter.
Please give it a shot.
The scene with Lecter and Freddie in his office was really tense without him really doing anything overly threatening. Very enjoyable.
I’m definitely sticking with it for the performances and creepy, creepy visuals. Fuller does beautiful TV, and the mushroom corpses were a version of that, turned on its head to be unsettling as well. Is there another network show that looks this good?
It was okay – I don’t see it sustained as a weekly series. I also thought they sacrificed style over substance with some bad editing IMHO.
I think they gave a Dexter feel on the other end of the scale – the protagonist isn’t killing the bad guys but he is obsessing about them.
Not sure why they haven’t paired the show with Grimm
The incessant creepy music was way over done.
I might be more interested they use the same concept but just gave it a different title and different character names
You are right that for a show called Hannibal it is kind of weird that Hannibal is such a supporting character in the show.
Having GOON as a lead-in is truly bizarre as they couldn’t be much farther apart tonally or quality-wise, but putting this on Friday nights would be like giving it a death sentence. Grimm is a decent lead-in but I don’t think you’re going to get people to watch a show this dark and disturbing at 10 pm on a Friday.
I have heard Fuller say that season for would be Red Dragon and hopes to get to Silence of the Lambs.
Alan, can we talk about the books? What is your spoiler rule on that?
I am wondering right now if Lecter is outed as the cannibal by episode 6 or 7 or whether they are going to do by episode 13.
In the commercials it always seems like Dancy is over acting although I am wondering if that is him trying to be more American by being more authoritative because I don’t find him to be overacting in the show.
For me in this episode there was a disconnect between the crime and the psychology of Will Graham that did not exist in the pilot. For me what was engaging about the pilot is that we got to learn so much from Graham almost on a first person basis which is heard to do on television without doing voice over. All the psychological stuff this week was great but the case seemed mundane. I smiled when the arm grabbed Will Graham.
I am also happy to see Kacey Rohl is getting more than just a pilot guest starring role. I have seen her in such small parts on The Killing and Caprica that I like seeing that she is a getting a bigger role here.
I second the request for Alan to clarify what the spoiler policy is on discussing things related to the books. Obviously pretty much anyone not living under a rock knows who Lector is and what he does, and most people have probably at least seen Silence of the Lambs, but I don’t think we can assume that everyone watching this will have read or seen Red Dragon or Manhunter. So where is the line or is there one at all since the books are 20-something years old?
Inquiring minds…:)
See above. Again, Lecter is a character made famous as a cannibal dispensing advice from behind bars, and Red Dragon has been adapted into two different movies. I don’t know that there can be a hard and fast rule beyond the one that informs most of my commenting rules, which is “Don’t be an asshole.” If you think what you’re about to reveal would give away something significant that this show may do, and that a viewer wouldn’t expect based on the larger pop culture legend of Hannibal Lecter, then don’t reveal it.
Thunderstorms wrecked havoc with my satellite recording, but the 60% I saw was fascinating.
As you said, just the idea (and picture) of mushroom growing via live [then dead] corpses as the growing agent was in and of itself, worth the price of admission.
I’m sticking around because the acting, and the interaction between the actors, is so good. Otherwise I’d be too turned off by the material. The one thing I don’t like is the opening credits. Too derivative of “House”.
Based on these first two episodes, it certainly deserves to be given a chance by NBC. As for the mediocre ratings – no doubt “The Following” put a turd in the punchbowl that many viewers can’t forgive.
But the thing is The Following still pulled in 6.3 million people, with a 2.2 rating among A18-49 in its last episode. Hannibal opened with 4.3 million total viewers and a 1.6 among A18-49. Hard to blame The Following when it’s still being watched by a healthy audience.
it might have more viewings but Im not sure why. I was really looking forward to the Following but it just seems like its so juvenile in writing, and it only sets out every week to make the cops/fbi look like idiots all of the time. I dont watch it anymore it doesnt deserve any fan love.
Its a delicate balance to make the villains credibly triumph without the heroes looking like Chumps, and The Following proved incapable of it. Thomas Harris on the other hand did it superbly in his novels because he knew how to portray brilliant killers and brilliant cops instead of comic book super villains and Keystone screw-ups.
@Jonas – yes, and it’s a shame because I really like James Purefoy (as well as Kevin Bacon), having become a Purefoy fan since seeing his work in HBO’s “Rome”.
This is the rare second episode that is just as good as the first. The visual imagery is unsettling and remarkable, but this episode was so expertly staged: the three “sessions” between Will & Lecter expertly demonstrate how their relationship is evolving.
Our take: [wp.me]
Overall, still on the fence, but I’m not impressed with the female Freddie.
really liked it cant wait for ep 3. I thought the dream sequence last night was well done and neat. How many times have you heard a noise
While asleep and incorporated it into your dream like Graham did last night, He heard the click clacking
Of heels on the hospital floor and dreamt of a stag (I think that’s what it was??) but in real life it was Alana
Walking in on heels.
I don’t think I find the stories the most interesting thing on my TV, but I’m in love with the teleplay and directing on this show.
Every time Will is on screen things get very frantic. The camera will flip between scenes fast, and Will talks very quickly to go along with it. When Hannibal is on screen, things slow down a lot. There is much more silence between the characters, and everything Hannibal says and gives is very measured.
So what happens when they’re on screen together? The end scene where Hannibal eventually convinces Will that he enjoyed killing Hobbs, the dialogue goes very fast. Will is coming to realizations at an intense pace. But you can also feel how much Hannibal is pulling back on what he says. I believe he wants Will to come around to his way of thinking eventually, to settle Will’s mind about being able to get in the head of murderers. But every phrase he gives Will to work with is carefully measured, it pushes Will in the direction of being OK with killing while barely hinting at that is what he is doing. The scene is such a brilliant combination of measured and frantic that I really want to see it again.
Other scenes I really liked:
– This isn’t so unique to Hannibal, but I always like scenes that seem like they are about nothing and then stomach punch you. When Freddie is talking to the soon to be fired detective, it seems like they are just showing us a scene that reveals how uncaring Freddie is about how she gets in the way of people’s lives to break her story. Not so much.
– The scene where Hannibal tells Freddie “What are we to do about that?” and then the camera switches to pouring of the sauce that both looks like blood and matches Freddie’s hair is a spectacular transition. I didn’t know Freddie was a big part of the Hannibal lore so it left me unsure. That Hannibal gave her more information is actually a nice contrast.
I am very much “in” on this show. I tried The Following for about 6 episodes and then gave up. This is so much better. So much of what we see through Will’s eyes is dreamlike, that it mitigates the violence and gore. I like Dancy as Graham, but I love Mikkelsen as Hannibal.
His Hannibal is so much like a predator–not dangerous until he’s provoked or when he’s hunting. Otherwise, he’s in control of his need to kill. Somehow that’s even more frightening. His confrontation with Freddie Lounds in his office was more intensely scary than anything I’ve seen on television in a while.
Count me in for as many episodes as NBC will throw out there. The acting is fantastic, Mikkelsen’s Hannibal is a perfect blend of creepy/charming and it’s been so long since I’ve read the books or seen the movies that the story lines don’t feel stale to me.
I am really enjoying this series. Hope NBC continues with it.
One question regarding the episode: Did Freddie Lounds get all the extra info on Will from Hannibal? If so, why would Hannibal put his relationship with Graham in jeopardy (that is if Freddie outed him as the source)? Or is he just enjoying playing with Graham?
It’s possible, but my guess was that Freddie has another source inside the FBI, notably the scruffy bearded guy who works in the lab and whose face the camera kept lingering on during Freddie’s arrest. It’s not just that she had info on Will — she also knew about Hobbs’ cabin and got inside. Feeding info to a tabloid journalist doesn’t seem like Hannibal’s style to me.
Getting to see Lecter as a real person instead of the imprisoned maniac in Silence of the Lambs or the fugitve in Hannibal is really fascinating. Mikkelson’s performance opened up from last week, which I thought was a little too subdued. I also didn’t have trouble understanding his dialogue this time, which is good because he had some great lines. His irreverent philosophy towards religion and his assessment of god as the ultimate (or should it be first) serial killer is one of my favorite recurring motifs in the novels. His dealings with Lounds prove that as twisted as he is, Lecter is not some slasher movie villain. In the novels Hannibal hurts people with all manner of weapons and his most effective is his manipulative mind. To quote the original Lecter, Brian Cox playing Jack Langrishe on Deadwood, “Always superfluous, bloodshed. The deeper damage is best.”
So Hobbs was the main killer of the pilot and Lector the copycat? Why would he copy him? And what about the girl that was returned to her bed? Are these supposed to be questions unanswered or did I miss it all? What a creepy show. Weird editing especially this episode and strange pacing, but I love it. And it looks better than any other show currently airing. Lector outfits are as impeccable as his acting.
Lector was the copycat; he knew Will was struggling with the case and purposefully made his kill different in obvious ways in order to get Will to take a second look at the motivations of the Shrike. And the Shrike returned the girl to the bed because she had undiagnosed liver cancer and he couldn’t eat her because it would be disrespectful.
@ Michael , thanks for answering. That is a lot of cannibals for a pilot. Thought the Shrike could not eat her liver because the cancer made the meat inedible, did not assume all cannibals had so much respect for their victims.
Spectacular. When it gets cancelled, I sincerely hope that Netflix, Hulu Plus, SOMEBODY, ANYONE, will pick it up. Great performances, great visuals, just excellent.
At this point, I’m cautiously optimistic it’ll get a second season. At least a 13-episode order, which might be the ideal scenario. This thing doesn’t look cheap, and I suspect the story would get really stretched if they tried to parcel it over 22.
Well, Directv will need a good show to replace that trainwreck called “Rogue” soon.
I think Alan reported last week that Fuller’s intent is to do these shorter seasons. I also think Alan is right, that could get renewed simply because NBC has nothing to lose and very little success this year.
I found this to be a significant improvement over the pilot, which I found to be overloaded with ambiguous exposition of Will. Here some of the details get ferreted out, clarified, and placed on a trajectory. More than anything else, I was wowed by Mads Mikkelsen’s acting chops. As Lecter, he veers seamlessly through shades of character, being downright haunting one minute, and an intelligent, caring friend the next, at times suspending my knowledge that he also likes to kill and eat people.
(at the same time, the addition of odd beats to his slurred accent had me searching for a closed captioning button for the first time ever. Thank god for DVR rewind.)
I’m still troubled by the secondary regulars. Fishburne seemed like little more than “an asshole” in the pilot, and while he’s less of one here, there’s still little to him, and what they have tried to add on the softer and more complex side he just hasn’t seemed equipped to play well. Meanwhile, the female professor seems to be a bit of a rudderless ship wimpering in the background, which the hints of faux chemistry do little to relieve. Still, they’re not the core of the show, which hopefully will continue to grow in stature with next week’s outing.
The mushrooms on the bodies really, really, really creeped me out.
Just want to thank you for your thoughtful reviews–especially the first one. I never would have considered watching this if I hadn’t read your endorsement.
I enjoyed episode two, but…did I miss something? Lecter was the copycat killer in the first episode?
Basically, yes. It was strongly implied by the fact that the lungs were taken from the body and Lecter was shown slicing up a pair of lungs. In the comment thread for the first episode, I believe Alan said that Bryan Fuller confirmed this and that Lecter served the lungs to Will as part of the breakfast he brought (yes, icky). So it’s understandable that you didn’t catch the connection — it was pretty subtle and required that you know (or guess) that those were lungs Lecter was cutting.
Gave me nightmares. For real.
If this show turns into a ‘serial killer of the week’ then it will have a shelf life as short as the careers of detectives talking to Freddie Lounds. One key reason why the books/movies work, is the long drawn out ‘dance’ between the hunter and the hunted. That build up incidentally is what makes what works about this show so good–the interplay between Will and Hannibal. My fear is that instead of ‘slow playing’ in order to make this series good–and it probably would have been better conceived as a limited series–the producer is going for short term weekly gross-out thrills. This mistake also occurs in miniature…like having this week’s killer walk up and shoot the detective, and have the potential of ending this show fast.
Normally I’d agree with you, but every single aspect of this show (so far) has been so strong and so compelling that it doesn’t matter. Long term I’d like to see some longer cases play out, but the model for this show reminds me *A LOT* of The X-files, and the X-files rarely ever serialized their storytelling to any great degree. The first five seasons of the X-files still rank among some of the best genre TV ever made.
Joel, thanks for your comment. I agree with you that there are strong elements to this show which is why I will continue to watch. The weakness of the second episode to me was how much it seemed like a compressed treatment of Red Dragon with key elements like a clerk using his job to target victims, the kidnapping of Freddie Lounds for information, the ‘solo’ confrontation scene at the end. (Side note: a plot point that doesn’t work is how the FBI director is warned not to have Will operating alone in the field, and yet that’s what seems to be happening…are you really going to have your ‘special liason’ without substantial field training doing the arrests himself? No real explanation for that except to heighten drama.) I also agree with you about the X-files being great genre TV. That said, the disanalogy here is that Will will be facing *the same* threat week in and week out–serial killers, which strains my suspension of belief…X files gets a pass in the sense I can buy investigating a variety of strange phenomena. A sudden weekly wave of serial killers running amok strains my credulity as much as Murder She Wrote, which had to be the smallest town with the highest per capita homicide rate in the world.
That’s fair and I think you make some valid points. In addition to The X-Files I’d mention Millennium, which is actually closer to Hannibal’s basic premise than The X-Files. The show operates with in a heightened reality to begin with, so I’m not going to nitpick it. Lecter himself is not really a very realistic character, and the production design and ornately complex and (dare I say) artistic murders feel more cinematic and literary than realistic. So I don’t mind it, especially if the show is this good.
There are a number of tells that this show is cutting some corners to work within in its format and I’m OK with that, because it’s not pretending to be The Wire or even Homeland. Obviously an FBI SWAT team doesn’t swarm into a grocery store full of civilian customers like that, and it seems unlikely that a tabloid reporter could arrive at a remote fresh crime scene faster than the FBI. Or that a serial killer could gun down a cop, question the reporter in detail, and yet simply walk away. There’s other things we could nitpick, but I think the show is working like gangbusters, so I don’t mind it.
Another series which could be closer to Hannibal’s premise is Homeland. That is, the killer of the week impulse should really be subordinated to the interplay of psychological cat and mouse between Will and Hannibal, and more broadly the other characters. There was a gesture towards that in the second episode, with Hannibal having the opportunity to ‘analyze’ or play mind games with Freddie Lounds and Jack.
My ‘reading’ of the series is heavily inflected by reading the Harris novels and the movies, and your points suggest to me that I may be bringing too much of that background in seeing this series. That said, I do find it intriguing that the continuity of the series could eventually be very different than that of its predecessors, i.e. a reboot in the vein of Abrams’ Star Trek. In fact, Red Dragon and Manhunter are both reminagings of the same material, and the noticeable difference of Freddie Lounds here already suggests there may be other differences to come.
It should be noted that in the books Will Graham is sent all over the country to work on these cases, so no Cabot Cove comparison needs to be drawn.
Joan, would you agree that a wave of serial killers suddenly striking the U.S. might be as unusual as ‘regular’ homicides suddenly striking a small town?
In other news, apropos of Joel’s X-Files comparison, Gillian Anderson is apparently going to be appearing in Hannibal. This might presage a Hannibal/X files mashup where serial killers target supernatural entities. (j/k)
I don’t know if anyone else has noticed, but Hannibal has been removed from unlimited Hulu Plus. Its now only accessible through the computer. Anyone know what changed?
Shows seem to have a short lifespan on Hulu Plus. Revolution’s first 10 eps disappeared off there not long after they aired. Maybe NBC has to pay for that somehow and they chose not to?
I don’t think we can presume the show will ever venture into the Red Dragon case. In fact if I were Bryan Fuller I’d want to stay well clear of it.
Anyone else notice the nod to noted mycologist Paul Stamets ?
Ah, I absolutely LOVED this episode, even more than the first. So many tense scenes (my favorite being when Lounds got caught by Hannibal) and just a very well put together work. This show’s sophistication has me giddy. I might actually watch it on TV, instead of online.