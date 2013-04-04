Series premiere: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Aperitif’

I published my review of “Hannibal” yesterday. As you can see, I was a big fan. Despite Bryan Fuller’s track record, I went in assuming I’d hate it, just based on serial killer drama burnout. Instead, Fuller, David Slade, Hugh Dancy and company really impressed me with a show that’s both fairly faithful to the Thomas Harris books (the killer from this episode is taken straight from “Red Dragon”) while feeling like its own thing.
My hope is to add this to the weekly review rotation, though given the sheer number of interesting shows airing this spring, I can’t promise that I’ll get to it every episode.
In the meantime, though, I’m curious what everybody else thought of this one. Did you enjoy Mads Mikkelsen’s more understated Hannibal the Cannibal? How did you feel about the visual device for showing how Will Graham learns to think like the killers? Was it creepy, or cliched? Did anyone make the mistake of trying to eat while watching? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
For 9 PM Central time, that was *graphic*.
Who on earth am I supposed to root for in this show? It’s good acting, but what outcome am I hoping for here? It’s a hopelessly miserable show.
You root for the potential victims, and hope they come out of it OK. No, you aren’t going to get a happy ending very often.
I kind of hope Will doesn’t go insane.
This is exactly my stumbling block with this show. So it is well done and the acting is great. Is it enjoyable? Do I want to see graphic violence and serial murder in my tv viewing week to week? I am having a hard time with the promos alone, I just don’t know that I can get over this.
Like many here, I tuned in largely based on The Firewall and Iceberg rave. I wasn’t disappointed; that pilot was gorgeous and smart. But, and I hate to say this in the face of quality, I’m not sure I can handle inviting this into my living room every week. I like a lot of dark shows with complicated, “unlikeable” leads, but they’re shows I don’t mind mentally replaying about during the week (BREAKING BAD comes immediately to mind). I don’t know that I want to relive the imagery from this show in between episodes.
Torn, because it’s so well done.
*WILL* is the protagonist. You root for WILL. He’s not actually killing anyone. He’s just placing himself in the killer’s shoes to mentally recreate the crime and find the killer.
I think the point will be WILL (the hero) stopping serial killers, with HANNIBAL (the villain) trying to screw with him.
Will, obviously. He is clearly the hero here … which is somewhat refreshing given TVs recent obsession with anti-heros.
That scene of Will emptying a gun into the killer, freaking out trying to save the daughter, and Lecter calmly, cooly stopping the bleeding was one of the best character-sketches I’ve ever seen on TV.
1. me, in that I seem to not enjoy a lot of shows (and movies) the first time they run
or
2. the show itself.
It’s probably the former more than the latter, but it’s definitely the latter, too. I was expecting…something more. The thing is, I suspect it was planned this way. Had Fuller, et al given away the farm in the first episode, or at least been overly violent for the sake of being overly violent, it wouldn’t be the good show the critics say it is.
I just hope it does okay commercially.
That was so very disturbing. It makes shows like Criminal Minds and The Following feel artificial, and this is the real thing. There is so much gore and death, yet you don’t feel desensitized by it. Will Graham cares, and that makes you care. Hannibal Lecter clearly doesn’t care, and oddly that somehow makes you care more.
I think this show can subvert the genre while still being part of it. It can get into our fascination with serial killers and explore it, rather than simply exploiting it. It can present variations and reasons to the idea of serial killing, rather than simply doing it. And it can keep us emotionally connected to it while doing it.
I really hope this show doesn’t try to thrive on the “will they or won’t they” dance in regards to the discovery of Hannibal. The show doesn’t need it. It can do so many things, and go so many places without that.
I can’t promise it will never get to the point that it just gets to be too much, but wow, that is the most fascinating pilot I’ve seen in a long time.
I must watch it again. I didn’t hate it by any means, but I clearly didn’t see what you saw. Then again, despite some clunks, I liked the pilot for The Following, and that show seemed to go downhill quick.
In any event, Fuller’s said he will do 13 episodes per season and, I think, 4-5 seasons. Seems like there’s only so much you can stick to just the source material and not string things out to an absurd degree, so assuming it isn’t a one-season affair, they’ll probably have to add their own touches. But since it seems that Fuller has a game plan in mind, I feel more confident.
Other Scott, I agree with much of what you said. While it was quite violent and graphic, it never seemed to slip into the violence porn that so many other shows descend to.
You all did not oversell David Spade’s incredible direction of this episode. His usual styling is amazing. I also think Dancy household might add more Emmy gold to their mantle. Tough category, obviously, but he was great. Thanks for justifyingly endorsing this show so enthusiastically on the podcast. Without that, I may have passed and I’m so glad I didn’t.
Funny, but I don’t think NBC knows what it has here or it probably would have debuted it much earlier in the season and/or programmed it after The Voice. This is clearly better than Deception could have ever hoped to be. Horror isn’t necessarily my genre but I’m in for the long haul.
I’m only repeating myself because, if I am correct, I want it to be known that I called it: I’m fairly certain this show is coming back, regardless of how it does.
Granted, NBC’s chaotic scheduling makes it hard to be sure of anything, but I’d think that NBC wants to see if a fire can be lit somewhere on its schedule, in a spot where it’s had no luck in recent years. If it is a hit out of the gate, great, but if not, perhaps it can get some buzz and slowly add viewers.
Also, I wonder if NBC is planning to let more shows drift into the summer. It might make it somewhat easier for its shows to grab viewers that way. Hannibal might be a test case of sorts, then.
Agreed about NBC not knowing what it has, which I do think is the case, rather than any sort of coherent strategy. Its treatment of this show is just weird to me. It’s not uncommercial, but they buried it at practically the end of the year and put it in a death slot. This seems like it really could’ve benefited from a push after The Voice.
When I heard the premise for this I was prepared to hate it, and I turned in solely because of the positive reviews. I’m also in for the long haul (or at least the 13 NBC will probably air). It’s creepy as hell but it’s creepy on a level that actually thinks about what it’s doing, and Will Graham is a real character. Also, that last scene of Hannibal holding the hand of the girl in the hospital actually used the “prequel” aspect of this to increase the chills, rather than undercutting the suspense.
@SMREYNO:
I am just convinced it’s coming back, especially if this international financing deal that NBC has supposedly worked out makes it cheaper than another drama. In some ways, I think NBC needs to put scripted programming on at the end of the night no matter what, because it’s hard to get people to watch if it’s not there, and this might be why it’s here. More generally, though, I suspect it could grow in the coming weeks and, if it does, why wouldn’t it come back? There’s also the tony look and feel to the show, which NBC really needs right now. That, and the fact that it would only be for 13 episodes, instead of 20-24.
I thought this was really boring and not at all gripping. I guess I’ll give it one more try next week since Alan and Dan seemed to be so high on it.
Am I the only one who had some trouble understanding some of Mads Mikkelson’s lines?
A very strong premiere. David Slade is amazing at this stuff. Anybody who missed Hard Candy should check it out.
It wasn’t just you. The accent and deep voice lends themselves to poor enunciation, which is highlighted even more by the soft, calm, deliberate tone he uses as a contrast to Dancy.
@Jonas – yes, me too. And I’m a Mads fan, having seen and enjoyed many of his movies. But I was watching it on a DVR, and had to rewind his lines on more than one occasion. But not so often that it ruined my viewing experience. Unlike HBO’s “Luck”, which I found so mumbled and whispered and incomprehensible that I quit on it.
I don’t know much about the technical aspect of sound, but it seems like they should be able to fix it when they mix the soundtrack.
@Jonas – Thanks, but I think the issue for “Luck” (and other shows where much of the dialog is hard to catch) is that the director (or whoever) doesn’t think there’s a problem. Probably because they know the script so well, they don’t realize how difficult it is for many viewers.
The specific complaints elsewhere seem to be about either how grisly it was, in which case they can’t be very familiar with Hannibal Lecter, or how the TV show differs from the book.
As for me, I just saw a very entertaining hour of television, and I’ll be tuning back in. Thanks for the recommendation, or I wouldn’t have even known it was on.
Really, really impressed by this. The thing I appreciated the most was how it was Will’s story; how Hannibal’s presence was strongly felt, but not shoved in our face. Bates Motel suffers for putting too much emphasis on “This is Norman Bates!” There are a few bits of foreshadowing, but it feels more like grim, tragic inevitability rather than a poke in the ribs. Putting this through the filter of Will (and by the way, Hugh Dancy plays the hell out of this role) benefits the show a lot and I was impressed by Fuller’s commitment to avoiding the temptation of overusing Lecter. I really hope they can keep up the great work.
Considering that Alan and Dan saw (I think) 5 non-consecutive episodes – and raved about it – makes it sound like they can.
That scene of Will emptying a gun into the killer, freaking out trying to save the daughter, and Lecter calmly, cooly stopping the bleeding was one of the best character-sketches I’ve ever seen on TV.
I didn’t know about this premier until I happened across it while surfing. “Manhunter” is one of my favorite movies so I was amazed at how much I enjoyed Dancy’s interpretation. Understated Lecter is also a great choice in tone. I haven’t felt actual dread when watching a serial killer story in a long time now.
I thought it was amazing. VERY close to Harris’s books in tone and I loved the visual style of the show. Acting was first rate too! I will watch every week. David Spade’s direction was also amazing.
In “Manhunter” it was acknowledged that it’s not a good idea for Will Graham to go kicking in doors with a gun to apprehend a serial killer when there are squads of uniformed police officers to do that. They reference his killing Hobbs earlier, but it isn’t explained why Graham was in that situation in the first place. Is that explained at all in the original novel?
This was just alright for me. The expository aspects suffered from Bryan Fuller’s involvement: some of the visuals were intriguing, but the view from inside Graham’s head was too trippy and vague far too often, and only lent itself to a thin, sometimes contradictory suggestion of Graham’s mental state.
A byproduct of that errant exposition was that I left with the plot/procedural aspects feeling relatively thin and suspenseless given the stakes, the gore, and the sheer volume (a manhunt from beginning to end) of plot-line it contained.
I will continue to tune in on the assumption that, once we’ve gotten to know the characters better, and story arcs begin to take shape, the narrative will be richer and the deep characterizations will work to enhance it. But if it continues to feel like Law & Order with cuts of Pan’s Labyrinth thrown in for effect, I’m out.
The geography confused me. Will’s based in DC, Lecter practices in Baltimore, but the antler murders were in Minnesota, right? I didn’t understand why Lecter would be driving around with Will in Minnesota. I also couldn’t tell whether the quick cut from the statement that the one victim’s lungs had been removed and the scene of Lecter preparing lung for dinner meant he was the killer, or was just playing with our knowledge of the character and realizing that he will someday be doing that with human organs (rather than sheep or whatever else it might have been). The implication seemed to be that he had killed her, but again the geography doesn’t work; when did he have time to fly to MN, find a victim, kill her that way, harvest some organs, and get back to his house in Baltimore for dinner?
p.s. website weirdness–one of the screening words I have to type to get this posted is “fascia”–apropos for this show, don’t you think? ;-)
Glad it wasn’t just me that was confused about who the killer was. Didn’t help that a 2nd killer showed up. I was getting a bit muddled as to who was doing what, if at all. Was Hannibal the copycat, showing Graham that Garrett Jacob Hobbs’ killings were beautiful in comparison? And Hannibal put the liver back because she had cancer? I’m a little slow, eh.
Otherwise, absolutely loved the pilot.
My feeling was that Lector and Will flew to MN at the request of Lawrence Fishburn (can’t think of the character’s name!). I don’t think Lector’s lung dinner had anything to do with any of the murders we were seeing in MN. We have not yet met any of Hannibal’s victims, although I suspect one has been hinted at (the missing secretary).
It’s interesting that Fuller is playing with the audience’s pop culture knowledge of who Lector is, rather than treating the character as a complete mystery. The FBI is in the dark, but we are not even though we have not seen Lector do anything that is out of the ordinary (there was no absolute proof that those were human lungs). I like that take on the story.
^^^This. Were we supposed to understand the differences between who was killing and eating what? I’m all for letting the audience connect the dots, but this episode seemed intentionally confusing.
Also, echoing a previous commenter’s thoughts, Lector’s voice was difficult to pick up on. This is not the type of show you want to keep rewinding to catch words/phrases. It loses all rhythm and weakens the terror you feel.
Positives? Beautifully shot. I also loved the consistent bass-y tone used throughout the episode. Heightened that feeling that the other shoe is about to drop any moment.
Lecter was the copycat, eating the lungs of the woman he left in the field. Hobbs killed everyone else.
I thought Lecter as a copycat was quite well done. . . a nice twist playing on his own cannibalism, his observations about the killings, Will’s empathy, and the fact that Lector is traditionally known as ANYTHING but a copycat.
It was clear that Lecter was the copycat – specifically in order to create ‘the negative’ against which Will could create ‘the positive’.
I kept thinking about the sausages Will ate. Brrrrrr
What MADMEME said is exactly what I got from it. I was starting to think I misinterpreted the whole thing after the first few comments, especially since there were a few things I didn’t get (like the whole interaction between Fishburne’s and Dhavernas’ characters). A rewatch is definitely in order for me.
The geography confused me too.
I think Lecter was definitely the copycat. He killed the last victim to show Will how to find the real killer. It was fascinating.
@Eddie Willers — i was thinking the same thing. But surely Will could tell the difference between lung and sausage, right? I can’t imagine they are anything alike.
@JAXEMER11
There is an old saying: “You never want to see the law or sausage being made”. Breakfast sausage is usually made from meat and “parts” that would otherwise go to the rendering plant.
Now I don’t know if those sausages used any of that poor girl’s lungs, but I don’t think I would want to eat anything that Lecter brings in a Tupperware™ bowl.
We could probably infer that those were no ordinary sausages, but to make it 100% clear, Bryan Fuller tweeted this during the airing of the episode: “#SPOILER Sausage Is People.” So, um, there’s your confirmation.
@INM – Ha! Funny… although I think I preferred it when it was just implied. If the series lasts long enough and we see them catch Lecter, I do hope we’ll get a line of dialogue from Will in the vein of, “Oh God… Tupperware™!”
i enjoyed the episode but I’m wonder what episode 30 looks like? will it just be Hannibal continuously avoid just getting caught ala Dexter; at some point in that show (dexter) it became very unbelievable as to how incompetent the police were.
the visuals were very striking though and did not seem like an NBC show it seemed more like a cable drama, which i think is good for quality bad potentially for ratings. As you’ve said many times on your podcast a cable hit is a broadcast dud; but it’s NBC so maybe it’ll be their sleeper hit?
I’d have liked it if I could understand what the heck Mikkelsen was saying. Don’t get me wrong – I like the accent, and anyone named ‘Hannbial’ should probably HAVE one, but I seriously got about 80% of what he said.
I was tepid on the premier. I thought Mikkelson was good as Lecter, but would’ve liked to see more of him. I think Hugh Dancy is miscast — maybe a bit too young and wild looking to be a top profile. Each time he summoned a new insight into the murder or the killer, I kept imagining an SNL sketch with a savant-like detective spouting out inane observations (“He loves her”) and everyone around him just shrugging like, “OK, they tell me this guy knows his stuff.” The golden ticket analogy was a bad one.
The violence and gore was so intense at the end, I actually thought at first it was a flashback or projection of Will’s. Him coming onto a crime scene the moment after the killer’s wife was slashed seemed too cliche. But it was very intense, and Lecter walking in unfazed was very creepy.
The line about Freddy Lounds posting on the blog was just a throwaway here. Thought the character would be introduced tonight. And is it Frederica? One of the reviews I read said the character is now a woman blogger.
Like another commenter, it wasn’t clear to me if the later antler murder was committed by Lecter as the copycat, or if he was cooking the lungs of a prior victim. Committing a copycat murder doesn’t seem to be Lecter’s style based on what we’ve come to know about the character.
I hope this doesn’t become a “killer of the week” procedural with Lecter consulting while avoiding being found out by the FBI guys. I think there’s more potential here.
But Gary, doesn’t this have to devolve at least somewhat into a KOTW given that it’s a weekly series? I suppose you can occasionally make some of the episodes more of the 1-on-1 Will/Hannibal psychological battles, but that can’t stretch out for 13 weeks.
Thanks for recommending this, Alan. I would not otherwise have watched it. Certainly was a fresh spin on this story.
It was very compelling especially in a visual way. The surreal imagery used for what was happening in Will’s head was great and also creepy. I didn’t think it was cliched at all. The performances were also solid. I really enjoyed the understated performances by both Dancy and Mikkelsen. I liked the fragility of Will G. and Hugh Dancy really pulled it off.
I thought I was going to have a hard time getting past Mikkelsen as One-Eye in Valhalla Rising. But he really succeeded in giving this character a cool detachment I wasn’t expecting. It was a very creepy and effective performance. The only thing I wondered about was if Will is so empathetic, why didn’t he pick up on Dr. Lecter’s sociopathic personality? I’m guessing it won’t take too many episodes before he figures him out. I haven’t read the books but have seen most of the movies with Lecter so I only know the stories from them. But I am looking forward to seeing how they proceed with this show. I will be watching until NBC does something dumb again and pulls the show a la Awake.
I wasn’t looking forward to this at all, despite Bryan Fuller’s involvement, but the overwhelmingly positive reviews swayed me in the other direction. I loved the pilot.
It is hard to see how this could be strung out for many years, though I am looking forward to the inevitable season six episode where we meet Will’s mom and dad, played by tv icons Bruce Boxleitner and Suzanne Somers.
I wanted to watch this but I only DVR one network show at a time and I wasn’t ready to bump Elementary.
Why do the networks not re-run shows during off-hours the way cable channels do? I imagine it would gather then more viewers in the long run if you could dvr the 2am running in case of a conflict as I do with The Americans.
This may be a question I should e-mail for the podcast….
They do rerun series (particularly newer ones the networks want to succeed) sometimes on Saturday nights.
MCM99 I don’t know about your cable or satellite company, but mine has On Demand and NBC has most of its primetime series available to watch for free and in HD. Hannibal is one of them.
Those hours belong to the affiliates. I don’t believe they’re allowed to just stick reruns of network shows in random hours the way a cable channel does. Hence the difference network and cable.
I tuned in mainly because I am a huge fan of Mads Mikkelsen, and I love Bryan Fuller. I’m someone who has never watched the Silence of the Lambs, or read any of the books, so while of course I know the premise, I don’t have much to compare it to.
I really liked it. I thought Mads was great, very understated yet creepy. I’ve only seen Hugh Dancy playing some lighter roles, so I wondered how he would be, but I thought had the gravitas for the character.
I’m going to DVR it and watch them all in a rush. Last year I did that with “Awake” and by the time I got to it, it had been canceled. Maybe that will happen again with this.
I’m leaving this comment mostly in case anyone associated with NBC reads this stuff. Don’t give up early on a critically acclaimed show. I would have been completely involved with a second season of “Awake.”
After having watched the pilot, I have to say that I’m not sure I could watch more than an hour of this show per week. The emotional tenor of the pilot was really draining — which is what the show is trying to do, of course, but it means that I can only take it in small doses.
Wow. Great stuff. Please review weekly.
What she said. I was fully engrossed from start to finish. The camera work, direction, acting, story, dialogue… all of it is better than most major motion pictures I’ve seen lately.
Ah, finally some smart, well-acted network television again – I hope we don’t end up regretting it’s not on cable.
This show really doesn’t belong in broadcast. It sticks out like a sore thumb.
Wow. A network drama worth watching. Never thought I’d say it again. Unfortunately, if it doesn’t last, that’ll probably be the precise reason. Network-only audiences tend to shun that which is worth their time and brain cells.
Normally I wouldn’t be interested in a serial killer drama (as I don’t naturally gravitate to cop shows, mysteries, CSI shows), but watched this because of the actors in it and the good reviews from Dan and Alan. I’m happy that Laurence Fishburn finally has a quality vehicle on TV. Hope it lasts.
When I think I might not be able to tolerate this material on a weekly basis, I remember that I almost gave up on “Deadwood” for the same reason (too dreary, and my life was already dreary enough). But I stuck with it and it turned out to be one of my all time favorite shows. So if this show sucks me into the characters enough, who knows?
I was entertained and interested – but more so by what the show COULD BE as opposed to what we saw. Not to say that the Pilot was bad or uninteresting in and of itself, it’s just with THESE characters and their known trajectory and fates, it’s hard not to bring a little familiar baggage into the proceedings. And I don’t think that’s bad either. In fact, I’d go on to say that using the audiences pre-concieved knowledge of these characters and what becomes of them to aid and elevate the show, would be the best route.
I imagine a nice building of the relationship between Graham, Crawford and Lecter (especially Graham and Lecter) that if done successfully ALMOST makes us forget that Hannibal is truly an animal of cannibalistic cunning – RIGHT BEFORE the moment he attacks Will and shows all his cards. Then the show gets a complete restructuring as Hannibal is incarcerated and Will is struck dumb questioning how he missed it. Then enter the “Tooth Fairy” which will allow this new set-up to play out stronger than it was in either “Manhunter” or “Red Dragon” (both of which are actually rather good themselves), thanks to the hours worth of build-up to it.
Then imagine (say Season 3 Finale) meeting a budding FBI Agent named Clarice…
I thought Dancy and Mikkelsen nailed their roles, and I really liked the way they depicted Will’s thought process. I’m in for as long as the series airs.
Ditto. I thought this franchise was played. Out. I’ve never seen anything like this on network television. Incredible. I’m psyched you’re reviewing this, Alan.
It took me 7 minutes to change the channel.
Is that because you were terrified and dropped the remote?
I saw that the show received low ratings. Is NBC stuck in a vicious circle of failure? Nobody will watch the shows on NBC because they know they will be canceled; the shows receive low ratings and are thus canceled. They will have to stick with a couple of series to give the viewers the desire to take a chance on the show and not worry that they are just wasting time.
I thought it was not necessarily low, but maybe a little lower than expected, that it was “pretty good for NBC”.
Wait… uh oh. Yeah, that’s probably low, now that you mention it.
I’m really hoping good word of mouth will help this one in the coming months. Or, maybe that strong international sales will ensure it a second season. It’s an excellent TV show.
I was very impressed by the characters and the direction. I was disappointed in how the serial-killer-of-the-week was resolved- we got almost no time with the killer, and no time to see whether Graham was right about his empathy and “mercy.”
In reverse order of ask: Yes, I will absolutely watch it again. No, I didn’t make the mistake of trying to eat while watching a show about Hannibal Lector. It was creepy in all the best ways. The visual device worked: it could have been distracting but wasn’t, handled deftly enough to avoid such end result while uniquely and effectively informing the story’s internal character narrative in ways that couldn’t have been accomplished otherwise. Yes, I enjoyed Mads, but the accent made it a bit difficult to understand his lines at times (thank God for CC). And from open to close, I found this pilot flat-out smashing. Exceptional setup for ongoing gambits. Great cast, great characters, great dialog, great visuality and great articulation of horror as entertainment without losing the core of what it means to be horror.
And most of all great creator/showrunner.
I would, however, disagree with your review of it in one way, Alan: I found a multitude of instances of Fuller’s trademark macabre sense of humor in full blow here, albeit perhaps played a titch lower on the suit radar than most of his more comedy-centric projects have been. From the use of a Willy Wonka analogy (particularly given how dark Wonka is in Roald Dahl’s source material and how comparable Fuller is to Dahl in creating synergies of macabre humor and childhood/childhood traumas) in ascribing potential motivation behind the slaughter of teenaged girls to the Hulk reference (“Don’t psychoanalyze me. You wouldn’t like me when you psychoanalyze me” … a line that earns triple entendre credits of the 6-degrees-of-Bryan-Fuller fashion for playing Hannibal’s canabalistic nature off Ed Norton’s portrayal of both Will Graham in “Red Dragon” and Bruce Banner in “The Incredible Hulk,” where Norton’s translation-mangled version of the Bill Bixby Hulk line was “Don’t make me hungry. You wouldn’t like me when I’m hungry”) to the “The Last Exorcism” dead-girl posing of the last victim in Will’s imagination to the dead-ringer of a Digby-looking dog Will adopts straight out off “Pushing Daisies,” Fuller is playing fast and loose with genre and pop culture references through-out the episode, he just plays his games deftly and subtly enough to allow the in-jokes for horror/genre nuts to co-exist with show’s darker tone rather than detract from it.
All of which, for me at least, makes this pilot that much more promising than it would otherwise be, as the only reservation I had in approaching “Hannibal” (other than the reality that “Hannibal”‘s pickup was the unsurmountable nail in “Mockingbird Lane’s” coffin) was the fear that the very nature of Hannibal Lector’s story might preclude Fuller from being the darkly hilarious genre genius he is. Worry wasted, as it turns out, and I could not be happier.
I enjoyed it for the most part, and agree with the comments about great direction and visuals, with interesting characters, but it seemed implausible to me that based on his ‘empathy’ out at that crime scene that Will could suddenly and unequivocally state that as facts that the killer had a daughter, and know that she was an only child, and describe said daughter completely and accurately, and even know that the killer was upset about the prospect of the daughter being of the age to leave home – and all this was at a crime scene that wasn’t one of the killers victims. Oh, and before that, the way he just confidently stated as a fact that “he’s eating them”. It seemed a bit too mystical to be real, in my opinion.
And, for me at least, it seemed a bit too easy for them to move from finding a small piece of metal to quickly identifying both the construction site where he worked and the guilty employee – all of it, including the descriptions of the father and daughter, presented as not hypotheses but facts, and then every word of it proved to be true. We’ve seen so many of these shows or movies where the serial killer seems to have omniscient, almost supernatural powers that have never been seen in real-life killers, and here they applied that same infallible omniscience to the profiler. I’ll watch again; I know that its fiction, and I agree that its fairly well done, but in this episode Will’s mystical powers didn’t seem entirely credible to me, being based entirely on “he just knows somehow” rather than on deductive logic.
I thought it was great. The performances were brilliant (especially Dancy’s). I hope you can refiew this show weekly. It will need all the help it can get to stay alive.
Why did NBC put it in this time slot this late in the season? Is the show already doomed? I hope not. I think it is the best network pilot I have seen since Friday Night Lights.
I can understand the show getting low ratings. It wasn’t promoted very well. I was waiting for it for many months. I’m a huge fan of Hannibal Lecter and the Thomas Harris books. I’m not sure if I like Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal but I do like the casting of Will. He has a lot of the qualities of Edward Norton.
I tried, but just too gruesome. I often try series based on your recommendations Alan, but I thought the ending to this episode was just too much. Watching a series like this I think would be too depressing.
Longtime reader of Alan’s / Hitfix reviews (Breaking Bad, True Detective, Game of Thrones) but first-time commenter.
After just finishing True Detective, which was also beautifully acted and directed, but very bleak, I don’t know if I’m going to go through with this one. (Also, there’s only so much I can take with antlers.. sheesh!) To go from Detective, to a show that has a similar tone but with MORE gore and MORE emphasis on the emotional fallout.. I don’t know if I can handle that at the moment! Maybe in the future.
Looking for a show that’s dramatic & emotionally compelling, but with comedic moments too – such as Orange is the New Black or Breaking Bad. Detective and this are just too dark for me right now. Any recommendations?