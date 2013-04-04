Series premiere: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Aperitif’

04.04.13 85 Comments

I published my review of “Hannibal” yesterday. As you can see, I was a big fan. Despite Bryan Fuller’s track record, I went in assuming I’d hate it, just based on serial killer drama burnout. Instead, Fuller, David Slade, Hugh Dancy and company really impressed me with a show that’s both fairly faithful to the Thomas Harris books (the killer from this episode is taken straight from “Red Dragon”) while feeling like its own thing.

My hope is to add this to the weekly review rotation, though given the sheer number of interesting shows airing this spring, I can’t promise that I’ll get to it every episode.

In the meantime, though, I’m curious what everybody else thought of this one. Did you enjoy Mads Mikkelsen’s more understated Hannibal the Cannibal? How did you feel about the visual device for showing how Will Graham learns to think like the killers? Was it creepy, or cliched? Did anyone make the mistake of trying to eat while watching? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

