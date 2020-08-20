Not much about 100 Gecs could be classified as “typical,” and that’s part of the reason they stand out. There’s more to it than that, though, because there are a lot of oddballs who have a shtick and no substance behind it. That’s not 100 Gecs, though, as there’s an undeniable appeal to whatever it is they’re doing. They recruited some people who like what they’re up to for their remix album, 1000 Gecs And The Tree Of Clues, and perhaps the least expected name to see on the tracklist was Fall Out Boy, who feature on the remix of “Hand Crushed By A Mallet,” as do Craig Owens and Nicole Dollanganger.

Now the duo has shared a video for the remix and, as should be no surprise, it’s strange. The psychedelic and visually busy video features some sort of chain-wearing mushroom goblin chases a key-holding rat through a house and beyond.

Aside from the aforementioned guests, also appearing on the remix album are Charli XCX, Kero Kero Bonito, Rico Nasty (all on the “Ringtone” remix), and others.

Watch the “Hand Crushed By A Mallet (Remix)” video above.

1000 Gecs And The Tree Of Clues is out now via Big Beat Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.