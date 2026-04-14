In 2024, after it was announced that Oasis was nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Liam Gallagher tweeted, “F*ck the Rock n Roll hall of fame,” and added, among other things, “I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.” The band didn’t get in, but they were nominated again in 2025. Again, Gallagher didn’t care: “RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS,” he tweeted.

At the time, he jokingly conceded that if the band did get in, he would “Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER.” They didn’t end up getting inducted in 2025, but it was just announced that they were voted in for 2026 (as were Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan). It turns out Gallagher’s joke wasn’t too far from the truth.

After the news broke, he tweeted:

“I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x.”

Somebody asked about his new perspective and he responded, “Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization she’s told me to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it.”

Meanwhile, when another user noted, “You said also RnR of fame is made for wankers,” Gallagher replied, “It was until last night.”

The induction ceremony is set for November 14, while it’ll air on ABC and Disney+ sometime in December.