The amount of Gecs the world has is growing at an exponential rate. 100 Gecs formed in 2015, then in 2019, they released their debut album, 1000 Gecs. Last month, they confirmed they have a new album, 10000 Gecs, dropping early next year. They teased a new song last week, and now “Mememe” is here.

It should come as no surprise, but the video they shared for the song is pretty bizarre. It’s shot largely with a strong fish-eye lens, often from the perspective of inside of a mouth. In the clip, Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance around a park as they don wizard costumes and sing the song. As for the song itself, it doesn’t stick to one genre for all that long, as it moves between pop-punk, ska, industrial, and electronic sounds. As the duo tends to do, though, they combine these disparate elements into a surprisingly cohesive and delightful whole.

The band releases the song as they’re in the midst of wrapping up their current tour, which they started in October. They’re playing The Observatory in Santa Ana, California tonight, then they’ll be in Los Angeles tomorrow, then they’re taking a break before December shows in Philadelphia and New York City.

Watch the “Mememe” video above.