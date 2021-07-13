Photo by Chris Maggio
100 Gecs Signal A New Era With Their ‘10,000 Gecs’ North American Tour Dates

100 Gecs first made waves with the glitchy hyperpop music heard on their 2019 debut album, 1,000 Gecs. Since then, 100 Gecs have dropped a remix album and fired off a few collaborations (including one with Charli XCX). Now signaling a new era, 100 Gecs unveil their massive 10,000 Gecs North American tour.

After selling out every show they’ve played, 100 Gecs are gearing up to hit the road. The 34-stop 2021 tour kicks off in October in Oakland and comes to a close two months later in Brooklyn.

Check out 100 Gecs’ 10,000 Gecs tour dates below.

10/08 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/09 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
10/12 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/16 —Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
10/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/22 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/23 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
10/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale
10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
10/27 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/30 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/31 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/03 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/06 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
11/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/11 — Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom
11/12 — Dallas, TX @ HiFi — Dallas
11/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/15 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
11/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
12/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/09 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Get tickets to the 10,000 Gecs tour here.

