100 Gecs first made waves with the glitchy hyperpop music heard on their 2019 debut album, 1,000 Gecs. Since then, 100 Gecs have dropped a remix album and fired off a few collaborations (including one with Charli XCX). Now signaling a new era, 100 Gecs unveil their massive 10,000 Gecs North American tour.
After selling out every show they’ve played, 100 Gecs are gearing up to hit the road. The 34-stop 2021 tour kicks off in October in Oakland and comes to a close two months later in Brooklyn.
Check out 100 Gecs’ 10,000 Gecs tour dates below.
10/08 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/09 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
10/12 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/16 —Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
10/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/22 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/23 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
10/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale
10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
10/27 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/30 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/31 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/03 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/06 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
11/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/11 — Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom
11/12 — Dallas, TX @ HiFi — Dallas
11/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/15 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
11/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
12/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/09 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Get tickets to the 10,000 Gecs tour here.
