100 Gecs first made waves with the glitchy hyperpop music heard on their 2019 debut album, 1,000 Gecs. Since then, 100 Gecs have dropped a remix album and fired off a few collaborations (including one with Charli XCX). Now signaling a new era, 100 Gecs unveil their massive 10,000 Gecs North American tour.

After selling out every show they’ve played, 100 Gecs are gearing up to hit the road. The 34-stop 2021 tour kicks off in October in Oakland and comes to a close two months later in Brooklyn.

Check out 100 Gecs’ 10,000 Gecs tour dates below.

10/08 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/09 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

10/12 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/16 —Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

10/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/22 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/23 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

10/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

10/27 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/30 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/31 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/03 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

11/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/06 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

11/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/11 — Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom

11/12 — Dallas, TX @ HiFi — Dallas

11/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/15 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

11/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

12/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/09 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Get tickets to the 10,000 Gecs tour here.

