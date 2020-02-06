The 1975’s Very ’90s ‘Me & You Together Song’ Video Has A Lot Of Making Out

The 1975’s latest single, “Me & You Together Song,” doesn’t sound dissimilar from a lot of the pop-rock of the ’90s. That’s an influence the band was worked into their new video for the song as well, as it just screams ’90s.

Here, there are bright colors, poster-covered bedroom walls, and other stylistic choices that are emblematic of the era. The clip begins with teens alone in their bedrooms, and over the course of the clip, they come together in a bedroom dance parties, which involves a lot of making out. The clip ends in a meta way, with the shot zooming out to reveal the set and the actors involved celebrating a job well done.

On the song, Matty Healy sings about wanting somebody who doesn’t feel similarly, a theme of the ’90s movies this video resembles: “I’ve been in love with her for ages / And I can’t seem to get it right / I fell in love with her in stages / My whole life.” Healy also addresses his sexuality on the song, singing, “I’m sorry that I’m kinda queer, it’s not as weird as it appears / It’s ’cause my body doesn’t stop me / Oh, it’s OK, lots of people think I’m gay.”

Watch the “Me & You Together Song” video above.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 04/24 via Dirty Hit/Polydor Records.