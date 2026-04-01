Back in February, Gorillaz released a short film to accompany their new album, The Mountain. It was cool, but fans have long wondered about a full-length movie starring the virtual band members. One was in the works a few years ago, although it was eventually scrapped. Now, the band says they’re no longer interested in the idea at all, and that it was their idea to ditch the project.
In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Jamie Hewlett explained:
“If we’d done a movie 25 years ago, fine, but the idea of doing a movie now… it just doesn’t have… no interest in it whatsoever. No interest. It’s not an interesting idea, it’s not an original idea. We had this moment with Netflix where we were literally told, ‘You can do whatever you want and we’ll give you as much money [as you want],’ and we’re like, ‘OK, great,’ and we had some brilliant ideas, but it was just moving so slow, and the guy we were working with just left, and they said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll find someone else,’ and it’s like, OK, there’s going to be another year of conversations before this starts again. So we pulled out.”
Damon Albarn added, “I just felt like I was hanging around for what seemed an eternity.”
Check out the full interview above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Gorillaz’s 2026 Tour Dates
04/01 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena %
04/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena %
06/05 — Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival
06/06 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/10 — Hradec Králové, Czech Republic @ Rock For People
06/11-13 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/14 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
06/20 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %#
06/23 — Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival
06/25 — Athens, Greece @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos 2026
06/27 — Lido di Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate Festival
07/02 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/04 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/05 — Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Luxepo Open Air
07/09 — Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
07/11 — Aix-les-Bains, France @ Musilac Festival
07/14 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/16 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/18 — Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ PhillGood Festival
07/23 — Nyon, Switzerland @ Paleo Festival
07/25 — Trieste, Italy @ Piazza Unità d’Italia
08/13 — Poznań, Poland @ BitterSweet Festival
08/15 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
08/22 — Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Kazakhstan Park Live
08/29 — Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic
09/17 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center*^
09/18 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center*^
09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
09/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*^
09/26 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*^
09/27 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*^
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^
10/01 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*^
10/03 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*^
10/04 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*^
10/06 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena*^
10/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^
10/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*^
10/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center*^
10/16 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*^
10/18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*^
10/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center*^
10/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center*^
10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum^
10/25 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena^
10/28 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*^
10/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center*^
10/31 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*^
% with Trueno
# with Sparks
* with Little Simz
^ with Deltron 3030
The Mountain is out now via Kong. Find more information here.