Back in February, Gorillaz released a short film to accompany their new album, The Mountain. It was cool, but fans have long wondered about a full-length movie starring the virtual band members. One was in the works a few years ago, although it was eventually scrapped. Now, the band says they’re no longer interested in the idea at all, and that it was their idea to ditch the project.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Jamie Hewlett explained:

“If we’d done a movie 25 years ago, fine, but the idea of doing a movie now… it just doesn’t have… no interest in it whatsoever. No interest. It’s not an interesting idea, it’s not an original idea. We had this moment with Netflix where we were literally told, ‘You can do whatever you want and we’ll give you as much money [as you want],’ and we’re like, ‘OK, great,’ and we had some brilliant ideas, but it was just moving so slow, and the guy we were working with just left, and they said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll find someone else,’ and it’s like, OK, there’s going to be another year of conversations before this starts again. So we pulled out.”

Damon Albarn added, “I just felt like I was hanging around for what seemed an eternity.”

Check out the full interview above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.