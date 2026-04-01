Mutiny After Midnight, the latest album from Sturgill Simpson project Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds, arrived a couple weeks ago. Aside from a brief stretch on YouTube, the album was only released on physical formats. There is one more way to hear the project: live. Today (April 1), Johnny Blue Skies announced the Mutiny For The Masses tour.

The North American run stretches from early September to late October. Ticket sales start with the pre-sale on April 8 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale starting April 10 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the tour website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.