Mutiny After Midnight, the latest album from Sturgill Simpson project Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds, arrived a couple weeks ago. Aside from a brief stretch on YouTube, the album was only released on physical formats. There is one more way to hear the project: live. Today (April 1), Johnny Blue Skies announced the Mutiny For The Masses tour.
The North American run stretches from early September to late October. Ticket sales start with the pre-sale on April 8 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale starting April 10 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the tour website.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds’ 2026 Tour Dates: Mutiny For The Masses
09/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/06 — Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
09/08 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
09/09 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
09/11 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
09/13 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/15 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/18 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
09/21 — Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
09/23 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/27 — St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
09/29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/03 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/07 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/09 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
10/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/18 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
10/21 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
10/23 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
10/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
10/30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds’ Mutiny After Midnight Album Cover Artwork
Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds’ Mutiny After Midnight Tracklist
1. “Make America Fuk Again”
2. “Excited Delirium”
3. “Don’t Let Go”
4. “Stay On That”
5. “Viridescent”
6. “Situation”
7. “Venus”
8. “Everyone Is Welcome”
9. “Ain’t That A Bitch”
Mutiny After Midnight is out now via High Top Mountain Records/Atlantic Outpost. Find more information here.