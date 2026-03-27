Muse have been together for three decades now, and soon, they’ll have officially crossed the ten-album threshold with the release of the recently announced The WOW! Signal on June 26. Not long after that, the band will begin a big tour of North America, as they announced today (March 27).

The tour runs from early July to late August, hitting major cities like Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more. On the road, they’ll be supported on various dates by Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man, and The Temper Trap.

For tickets, there are various pre-sales starting March 31 at noon local time, followed by the general on-sale beginning April 3 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the band’s website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.