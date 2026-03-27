Muse have been together for three decades now, and soon, they’ll have officially crossed the ten-album threshold with the release of the recently announced The WOW! Signal on June 26. Not long after that, the band will begin a big tour of North America, as they announced today (March 27).
The tour runs from early July to late August, hitting major cities like Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more. On the road, they’ll be supported on various dates by Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man, and The Temper Trap.
For tickets, there are various pre-sales starting March 31 at noon local time, followed by the general on-sale beginning April 3 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the band’s website.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Muse’s 2026 Tour Dates: The WOW! Signal
07/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/05 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater * ~
07/07 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * ~
07/10 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * ~
07/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * ~
07/13 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * ~
07/15 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre * ~
07/17 — Québec, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec
07/18 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center * ~
07/22 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center * ~
07/24 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC * ~
07/25 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater * ~
07/28 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ~
07/29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion * ~
08/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater – ~
08/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre – ~
08/14 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion – ~
08/15 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater – ~
08/18 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater – ~
08/20 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – ~
08/22 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater – ~
08/23 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre – ~
08/26 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre – ~
08/27 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – ~
08/29 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – ~
08/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – ~
* with Bloc Party
– with Portugal. The Man
~ with The Temper Trap
Muse’s The WOW! Signal Album Cover Artwork
Muse’s The WOW! Signal Tracklist
1. “The Dark Forest”
2. “Nightshift Superstar”
3. “Shimmering Scars”
4. “Cryogen”
5. “Be With You”
6. “Hexagons”
7. “The Sickness In You & I”
8. “Unravelling”
9. “Hush”
10. “Space Debris”
The WOW! Signal is out 6/26 via Warner Records. Find more information here.