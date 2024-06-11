Here Is Alanis Morissette’s ‘The Triple Moon Tour’ Setlist

The alt-pop icon is on the road. Earlier this week, music legend Alanis Morissette kicked off her hotly-anticipated Triple Moon Tour. Over the course of Morissette’s nearly three-decade-long career, the Canadian hitmaker has shared several signature songs, including the ever-curious “Ironic” and the rage-fueled breakup anthem, “You Oughta Know.”

Morissette’s music has shown to stand the test of time, and thus, fans are itching to know which songs she is going to perform.

The Triple Moon tour setlist comprises of many songs from Morissette’s instant classic debut Jagged Little Pill. Songs like “Hands Clean” from her Under Rug Swept album are also on the setlist.

Fans can expect to hear music from nearly all eight of Morissette’s albums, as the 25-song setlist shows to be promising.

You can see the full setlist below.