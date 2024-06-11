alanis morissette TOP
Getty Image
Indie

Here Is Alanis Morissette’s ‘The Triple Moon Tour’ Setlist

The alt-pop icon is on the road. Earlier this week, music legend Alanis Morissette kicked off her hotly-anticipated Triple Moon Tour. Over the course of Morissette’s nearly three-decade-long career, the Canadian hitmaker has shared several signature songs, including the ever-curious “Ironic” and the rage-fueled breakup anthem, “You Oughta Know.”

Morissette’s music has shown to stand the test of time, and thus, fans are itching to know which songs she is going to perform.

The Triple Moon tour setlist comprises of many songs from Morissette’s instant classic debut Jagged Little Pill. Songs like “Hands Clean” from her Under Rug Swept album are also on the setlist.

Fans can expect to hear music from nearly all eight of Morissette’s albums, as the 25-song setlist shows to be promising.

You can see the full setlist below.

Alanis Morissette’s The Triple Moon tour setlist

1. “Hand In My Pocket”
2. “Right Through You”
3. “Reasons I Drink”
4. “A Man”
5. “Hands Clean”
6. “Can’t Not”
7. “Lens”
8. “Sorry To Myself”
9. “Head Over Feet”
10. “Forgiven”
11. “You Learn”
12. “Would Not Come”
13. “Smiling”
14. “Rest”
15. “Perfect (Acoustic)”
16. “Heart Of The House (Acoustic)”
17. “Not The Doctor (Acoustic)”
18. “Ironic”
19. “Are You Still Mad”
20. “All I Really Want”
21. “Sympathetic Character”
22. “You Oughta Know”
23. “Uninvited”
24. “Guardian”
25. “Thank U”

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Good Looks’ ‘Lived Here For A While’ Is One Of 2024’s Best Rock Albums
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors and
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors