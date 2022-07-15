It’s common knowledge (at least among those with an appreciation of corny ’90s sitcoms) that Alanis Morrissette wrote “You Oughta Know” about her ex-boyfriend, Full House star Dave Coulier. Allegedly. She’s never confirmed that the “you” is Joey Gladstone, but Coulier knew it immediately the first time he heard the song.

“I’m driving in Detroit and I’ve got my radio on, and I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio. And I’m like, wow, this is a really cool hook,” he said on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Faction Talk. “And then I start hearing the voice. I’m like, wow, this girl can sing. And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record. And then I was listening to the lyrics going, ‘Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can’t be this guy.'”

Coulier bought Jagged Little Pill (so did 33 million others), and turned into the Leo pointing meme. “I went and I parked on a street and I listened to the whole record,” he said. “And there was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about. Like [in ‘Right Through You’] ‘your shake is like a fish.’ I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me,’ and we’d do this dead fish handshake. And so I started listening to it and I thought, ‘Oh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.’ And that was my first thought.”

Actually, his first thought was, “I wish Alanis would cut. it. out.” Then came the guilt.

(Via Yahoo!)