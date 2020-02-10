Australian rocker Alex Lahey released her sophomore album, The Best Of Luck Club, in 2019. But the singer is back for more in 2020. Lahey debuted the blown-out track “Sucker For Punishment” while announcing that she’s heading to the States to play a handful of shows on the West Coast.

“Sucker For Punishment” marks a departure from Lahey’s latest record, with grunge-inspired guitar chords, crashing cymbals, and her fuzzy vocal delivery crafting a distinct haziness. In a statement, Lahey said the song’s lyrics pull inspiration from her perceived global laissez-faire attitudes towards climate change and other contemporary issues.

“We’re living in an era where the micro has become the macro. I don’t think there has ever been a time where our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on broader humanity and the planet. Whether it’s a ‘think about it later’ attitude towards climate change, the undemocratic consequences of sharing personal data to big business online, a lethargicness in the face of political engagement or the need to be validated as a worthwhile individual through obtaining arbitrary units of engagement on social media – we need to catch ourselves out before we suffer greater consequences.”

Listen to “Sucker For Punishment” above and check out Lahey’s West Coast tour dates below.

05/30 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/31 — Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

06/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

06/03 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

06/05 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Crystal Cavern

06/06 — Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room at Harlow’s

06/08 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/09 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza