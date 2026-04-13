The first weekend of Coachella has come and gone, which means it’s time for artists who performed to take advantage of the spotlight and announce their next big venture. The Strokes just announced a tour, and so too has Sombr.

Sombr’s dates will keep him busy from July to November and they’re all in North America. He has quite the list of supporting acts joining him on the road for various dates, including Interpol, King Princess, and Dove Cameron.

A pre-sale begins April 14 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale beginning April 17 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Sombr’s website.

Check out Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.