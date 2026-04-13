The first weekend of Coachella has come and gone, which means it’s time for artists who performed to take advantage of the spotlight and announce their next big venture. The Strokes just announced a tour, and so too has Sombr.
Sombr’s dates will keep him busy from July to November and they’re all in North America. He has quite the list of supporting acts joining him on the road for various dates, including Interpol, King Princess, and Dove Cameron.
A pre-sale begins April 14 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale beginning April 17 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Sombr’s website.
Check out Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.
Sombr’s 2026 Tour Dates: You Are The Reason Tour
07/22 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center **
07/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater **
09/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +#
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +§
10/02 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center +§
10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +‡
10/07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center +‡
10/09 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center +‡
10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum +‡
10/13 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena +‡
10/14 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena +‡
10/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center +*
10/17 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +*
10/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +*
10/20 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +*
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena +*
10/24 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +*
10/25 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center +*
10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center +*
10/28 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena+*
10/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center =*
10/31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center =*
11/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center =*
11/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum =*
11/04 — Chicago, IL @ United Center =*
11/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse =^
11/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena =^
11/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena =^
11/10 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena =^
11/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena =^
11/13 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena =^
11/14 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center =^
11/16 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena =^
11/18 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden =^
11/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena =^
11/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center =^
11/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =^
# with Interpol
* with The Last Dinner Party
‡ with Tom Odell
^ with Dove Cameron
§ with Balu Brigada
** with King Princess
+ with The Hellp
= with Hannah Jadagu