Emo legends American Football have been immortalized through their meme-ified “Never Meant” guitar riff and the famous artwork for their iconic self-titled album.

If you don’t know the album artwork, it’s a photograph of a house — a recurring image in emo, perhaps to symbolize the inherent intimacy and nostalgia of the genre — in Illinois. Many fans have traveled to take pictures with it, though there’s nothing physically remarkable about it otherwise. However, the band took to Twitter today to share that they heard it was going to be sold. They teamed up with their label Polyvinyl and others to buy the house.

They shared a statement about the purchase, so check that out below.