The Antlers Drop A Verdant Video For The Serene Single ‘Just One Sec’

A few months ago, The Antlers returned with “Wheels Roll Home,” which was then their first new song in six years. Since then, the group has announced a new album, Green To Gold, and shared some more previews of it. Now they’re back with another one: A video for “Just One Sec.” The song continues in the gentle direction of the singles that preceded it and the video features a couple having fun dancing together in a verdant landscape.

Peter Silberman says of the track:

“This song’s about the difficulty of escaping your reputation with someone you’ve closely known for a long time. The sentiment of ‘Just One Sec’ is an experiment with temporarily dropping the story between the two of you, offering and receiving momentary forgiveness, and experiencing that freedom. The idea was born out of a meditation retreat we attended a couple years ago, and the instructions of one meditation that I found particularly powerful.”

He previously said of the album, “I set out to make Sunday morning music. […] Most of the songs on Green To Gold are culled from conversations with my friends and my partner. It’s less ambiguous about who’s speaking and who’s listening. I think the shift in tone is the result of getting older. It doesn’t make sense for me to try to tap into the same energy that I did ten or fifteen years ago, because I continue to grow as a person, as I’m sure our audience does too. Green To Gold is about this idea of gradual change. People changing over time, struggling to accept change in those they love, and struggling to change themselves. And yet despite all our difficulty with this, nature somehow makes it look easy.”

Watch the “Just One Sec” video above.

Green To Gold is out 3/26 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.