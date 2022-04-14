Arcade Fire Join The 2022 Coachella Lineup At The Last Minute

Coachella is now just hours away from kicking off on Friday, April 15. At this point, it would be safe to assume there wouldn’t be time to make changes to the lineup, save for something like an unprecedented cancellation. That’s just what organizers have done, though, as they revealed today that Arcade Fire will be performing at this year’s festival.

This afternoon, Coachella shared a list of set times for the festival’s first weekend, with Arcade Fire, who were previously not announced to be involved with the 2022 fest, scheduled from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. on the Mojave stage, after Carly Rae Jepsen and before Idles.

This came about 90 minutes after Arcade Fire shared a Win Butler selfie posed in front of some palm trees and captioned it, “Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry [palm tree emoji] @coachella.” While the post could have been interpreted as Butler revealing he was simply attending the festival as a fan, it’s now confirmed the post was actually a tease/announcement of their addition to the lineup.

Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry 🌴 @coachella pic.twitter.com/D1cnHWnW0I — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) April 14, 2022

The band also announced today they will dedicate their Osheaga festival performance to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, as Butler said in a video shared hours ago.

The band will presumably be performing both events without Will Butler, who announced last month he had left the group, writing, “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years.”