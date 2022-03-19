Will Butler Of Arcade Fire Announces His Departure From The Band

Earlier this week, Arcade Fire announced that they will release their first album in five years with their upcoming LP, We. The upcoming project is produced by power couple Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, along with super-producer Nigel Godrich and it’s set to be a 40-minute release with seven new tracks spread out two sides that represent a light/dark motif. While this is certainly an exciting announcement for fans, many noticed that Will Bulter, one of the founding members of Arcade and younger brother to the band’s lead vocalist Win Butler, was absent for many of the band’s promotional performances for We. Well, now we have an answer for that.

Hi friends—

I’ve left Arcade Fire — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things. — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

I’m working on a new record; booking some shows this summer. I’m working on music for a David Adjmi play (which is so good). A few other projects percolating — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

The band are still my friends and family pic.twitter.com/0E1Dtj9vZm — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

I was at Paul Farmer’s memorial service last weekend. The words from the ceremony, and the challenge of his life, remain at the front of my mind: pic.twitter.com/32K4Svwbsp — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

I’ll still be working with @plus1org and @pih—and the many activists and good humans and elected officials I’ve met—to give people material help; to build better systems of health, justice, and government; to try to live up in some way to Paul’s example. — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

I’ll be around! See you around! —Will — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

