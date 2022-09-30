During a recent profile in The Guardian, Paramore spoke about the band’s upcoming album This Is Why, which arrives in early 2023. Along with discussing everything from the album’s influences to why the band took a break following their last record in 2017, the profile also confirms that lead singer Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York are dating.

The profile notes that the members “regard each other with a sort of fond awe,” before elaborating that Williams and York “confirmed rumours that they are dating, but declined to comment further.”

Hayley Williams e Taylor York, do Paramore, confirmaram que estão namorando. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5HoWTKWSko — Tracklist (@tracklist) September 29, 2022

Williams had previously been married to New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert before announcing their divorce in 2017. Paramore fans had began speculating a relationship between York and Williams in 2020, as she released certain solo songs that seemed to allude to it.

The closing track on Williams’ debut solo album, “Crystal Clear” ends with the line, “Friends or lovers / (Clear) Won’t give into the fear.” Genius notes it as another love song, before connecting it to her other speculative track.

“Taken,” which also appears on her album Petals For Armor, very clearly confirms that Williams was dating, but didn’t reveal who. “It’s easy to see how people stop believing / ‘Cause everyone I know’s got a broken heart / And though I’m still picking up my pieces / He makes me wanna give it another shot,” she sings.

Check out a few Paramore fan reactions about Williams and York below.

PARAMORE’S HAYLEY WILLIAMS AND TAYLOR YORK FINALLY CONFIRMED DATING RUMORS CONSIDERING THEY KIND OF ALREADY DID 2 YEARS AGO WHEN HAYLEY STATED IN A POST THAT TAYLOR SECRETLY RECORDED HAYLEY’S GRANDFATHER’S SONG ‘FRIENDS OR LOVERS’ AND PUT IT FOR HER SOLO ALBUM PETALS FOR ARMOR pic.twitter.com/UerMuuekx7 — paramore stan account era (@JymYzn) September 29, 2022

Paramore Stans after hearing that Taylor York and Hayley Williams are dating pic.twitter.com/Xba91DCW8L — Cel Targaryen™️ (@6ixGodCel) September 29, 2022

so taylor york and hayley williams lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship — g (@horrordrink) September 29, 2022

hayley williams and taylor york acting like hormonal teenagers, 2018. (via instagram stories) pic.twitter.com/d1LPgRWdi7 — evangelion (@liszstomania) September 29, 2022

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.