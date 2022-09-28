Paramore announced their sixth studio album This Is Why today, marking the band’s first new music since 2017. According to a press release, the album was recorded in LA alongside their frequent collaborator Carlos de la Garza. It will also feature ten new songs, with the first title track dropping today. This Is Why will drop on February 10, 2023.

“It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the roller coaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years,” lead singer Hayley Williams said of the song, with themes that likely apply to the rest of the album. “You’d think after a global pandemic of f*cking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

Following the announcement, fans on social media spotted a new update to Paramore’s website. It appears to be an Easter egg that teases two additional song titles — and their scheduled release date. If proven true, as “This Is Why” dropped today (September 28), then “Leave The House” would be a song out on October 2 and “Tonight” for November 3. Paramore are scheduled to tour North America starting next month, so there is a chance these new songs and album teasers could also appear at their shows.

