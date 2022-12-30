During the holiday season and the final days of the year, the news cycle tends to get a bit dormant, as most people pack it in, stop doing new things, and wait for the new year to begin. That’s especially true in the music world, but in case you missed it, Christmas Eve brought… something: On December 24, Ariel Pink (who was in DC during the Capitol riot) dropped a holiday tune called “Rudolph’s Laptop,” which seems to be about Hunter Biden: “Rudolph, what have you done?/ They found your laptop, it’s a smoking gun,” Pink sings.

The song’s below if that’s something you want to listen to.

Pink co-wrote the song with Winston Marshall (who left Mumford & Sons in 2021 because he didn’t want to “self-censor) and Two Door Cinema Club’s Alex Trimble. To promote the tune, Pink and Marshall decided to wrap up their year by taking to Fox News to guest on Tucker Carlson (with guest host Tulsi Gabbard filling in for Carlson).

During the interview, Marshall insisted Pink, a Tucker Carlson veteran who faced physical and sexual assault allegations in 2021, has been “cancelled for something that he didn’t even do,” which Pink said he’s “struggling” with while remaining hopeful for a “rebirth.”