After releasing her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams this January, UK songwriter Arlo Parks was one of this year’s biggest indie breakout acts. Since her LP dropped, the singer has received cosigns by the likes of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Phoebe Bridgers. Now offering another look at her album, the singer shares a whimsical video alongside her “Too Good” track.

Directed by Bedroom, the visual places Parks in a vibrant house made out of cardboard. She prepares some apples in order to bake a pie, but then experiences a major déjà vu moment that completely throws her off course.

About the song “Too Good” as a whole, Parks said she was inspired by an eclectic range of artists:

“I did this one with Paul in one of our first days of sessions. I showed him all the music that I was obsessed with at the time, from ’70s Zambian psychedelic rock to MF DOOM and the hip-hop that I love via Tame Impala and big ’90s throwback pop by TLC. From there, it was a whirlwind. Paul started playing this drumbeat, and then I was just running around for ages singing into mics and going off to do stuff on the guitar. I love some of the little details, like the bump on someone’s wrist and getting to name-drop Thom Yorke. It feels truly me.”

Watch Parks’ “Too Good” video above.

Collapsed In Sunbeams is out now via Transgressive. Get it here.