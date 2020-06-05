Bandcamp, the site where musicians can independently sell their music, has committed to waiving their fees on the first Friday of each month. The site aims to allow artists the opportunity to better profit from their music and assist those whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic. Labeled Bandcamp Friday, artists collectively made a whopping $4.3 million on the first day of the fundraiser. But today’s Bandcamp Friday is specifically aimed at supporting artists who are donating their proceeds to funds and organizations in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

On the first Friday of June, Bandcamp put a spotlight on labels and artists who have committed to donating the money they make from Bandcamp Friday to non-profit organizations. While the website doesn’t feature every single musician who plans on donating revenue from the day to non-profits, Bandcamp has shared an alphabetical list of hundreds of labels, stating the specific organizations they plan on benefitting. Well-known indie labels like Sup Pop, Rough Trade, Sacred Bones, Joyful Noise, and Merge all made the list.

Rough Trade, in particular, is releasing the entire Parquet Courts discography to Bandcamp for the first time. Proceeds earned from Parquet Courts’ music will be donated directly to Black Lives Matter. Polyvinyl has committed to sharing 100 percent of digital revenue with its artists and donating $5 of each physical order to NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Check out Bandcamp’s full list of artists and labels here.