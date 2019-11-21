Indie Mixtape 20: Beach Bunny Stan Florida

After a viral TikTok hit that resulted in almost thirty million streams on Spotify alone and a bidding war with a major label, Beach Bunny signed to esteemed indie Mom+Pop earlier this year, with their debut full-length album Honeymoon slotted for early 2020. Channeling the best of power-pop greats, Beach Bunny’s songwriting is defiant, but resonant; the choruses are huge and the hooks are intoxicating.

In anticipation of the new album, Beach Bunny’s singer-songwriter Lili Trifilio sat down to talk stan-ing Florida, color coordination, and Kacey Musgraves in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Spicy, salty, sweet, and savory.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I hope that Beach Bunny has a lasting impact in the way that it helps people get through hard times in life by relating to the lyrics and content I write about.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

It switches so often but I played in Tallahassee, Florida this past month and the music community there is iconic. I stan Florida. We’ve had some really amazing memories in L.A. and San Francisco as well as Philly and Boston. I’m a Libra I can’t decide.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I think Marina Diamandis is the first female popstar I fell in love with, her lyrics moved me in a way that I hadn’t experienced before and it resulted in the beginning of my writing journey. However, the band Hippo Campus really sparked an interest in me for wanting to perform and transform my musical passion into a career through their addictive melodies and high-energy shows.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

We ate with our music family at this hole in the wall Vietnamese restaurant called Bricolage in New York in Park Slope this September and ordered nearly every entree off the menu. It was truly incredible. I also love extra spicy veggie ramen at Misoya, a ramen joint in the near-Chicago suburbs which is fantastic.

What album do you know every word to?

Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black is still to this day a constant bop and I love singing it to myself.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

The best concert I ever attended was probably seeing Paul McCartney when he headlined Lollapalooza. I’ve never seen such a unified crowd of that size ever in my life and tens of thousands of people were singing the ending “lala’s” off “Hey Jude” all the way out the park and to the train. It was magical to say the least.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Probably track shorts and a crop top – either a set or color coordinating. 1. It’s easy to move around in. 2. It’s hella cute. 3. It’s what I wear regularly. 4. It gives you the confidence of an Olympian track star.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Probably Field Medic cause he always makes me laugh and we love him dearly.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Anything by (Sandy) Alex G most likely.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to draw a snow globe because I’m trying to make Christmas artwork for a secret surprise. I also watched a video on the lawsuit between Poppy and Mars Argo which was super interesting.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

I Had the Blues But I Shook Them Loose – Bombay Bicycle Club.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

A motel in the middle of nowhere with cows in the backyard and likely demons in the walls.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I’m a fiend for pop music so I’ll listen to most stuff but I’ve been really loving Kacey Musgraves, her voice is gorgeous.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My mom and dad raising me and helping me get through school and being my emotional support always. Honestly, I feel like everyone I know is so kind it genuinely amazes me every day. Musically – probably Pup and Remo Drive giving us the opportunity to tour the country with them. It was life-changing.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Prioritize yourself, love yourself – don’t allow people to control you, don’t allow people to make you feel unworthy. You are worthy of love. Keep chasing those dreams! They all end up working out!

What’s the last show you went to?

The last show I went to was seeing my friends in this band Lettering play at Beat Kitchen. They always kill it and are amazing musicians. I love local music

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

I love Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, most likely cause it’s my all-time fav.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

I feel like Kanye wouldn’t take a liking to my cooking so we might have to order out.

Beach Bunny’s debut album Honeymoon is out February 14 via Mom+Pop. Pre-order here.