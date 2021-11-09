It’s been a few years since we last heard from Baltimore duo Beach House, whose latest LP 7 arrived in 2018. But the band have apparently been hard at work on new music since then, as they’ve just announced an 18-track double LP alongside a massive North American and European tour.

Beach House’s upcoming eighth studio album, titled Once Twice Melody, is set to drop in full this February. But before then, the band will roll it out four songs at at a time over the course of the coming months. The first four songs will be available on November 10, the next on December 8, and the third on January 19 before the entire LP sees an official release a month later.

Check out Beach House’s Once Twice Melody tracklist and 2022 tour dates below.

1. “Once Twice Melody”

2. “Superstar”

3. “Pink Funeral”

4. “Through Me”

5. “Runaway”

6. “ESP”

7. “New Romance”

8. “Over And Over”

9. “Sunset”

10. “Only You Know”

11. “Another Go Around”

12. “Masquerade”

13. “Illusion Of Forever”

14. “Finale”

15. “The Bells”

16. “Hurts to Love”

17. “Many Nights”

18. “Modern Love Stories”

02/18/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

02/19/2022 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

02/20/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

02/22/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

02/23/2022 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

02/25/2022 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/26/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

02/27/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

03/01/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

03/02/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

03/22/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/23/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/25/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

03/27/2022 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

03/29/2022 — Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

03/30/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/01/2022 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

04/02/2022 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/03/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

04/05/2022 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/06/2022 — Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium

04/08/2022 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

04/09/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/21/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ The National Stadium

05/23/2022 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

05/24/2022 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

05/26/2022 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/28/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

05/30/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

05/31/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

06/02/2022 — Nimes, France @ Paloma

06/04/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/07/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

06/08/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

06/09/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner Centre

07/08/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The National

07/09/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

07/10/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

07/12/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/13/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

07/15/2022 — Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

07/16/2022 — Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus

07/18/2022 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/19/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

07/20/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

07/22/2022 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

07/23/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

07/24/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Once Twice Melody is out 2/18/2022 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.