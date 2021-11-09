It’s been a few years since we last heard from Baltimore duo Beach House, whose latest LP 7 arrived in 2018. But the band have apparently been hard at work on new music since then, as they’ve just announced an 18-track double LP alongside a massive North American and European tour.
Beach House’s upcoming eighth studio album, titled Once Twice Melody, is set to drop in full this February. But before then, the band will roll it out four songs at at a time over the course of the coming months. The first four songs will be available on November 10, the next on December 8, and the third on January 19 before the entire LP sees an official release a month later.
Check out Beach House’s Once Twice Melody tracklist and 2022 tour dates below.
1. “Once Twice Melody”
2. “Superstar”
3. “Pink Funeral”
4. “Through Me”
5. “Runaway”
6. “ESP”
7. “New Romance”
8. “Over And Over”
9. “Sunset”
10. “Only You Know”
11. “Another Go Around”
12. “Masquerade”
13. “Illusion Of Forever”
14. “Finale”
15. “The Bells”
16. “Hurts to Love”
17. “Many Nights”
18. “Modern Love Stories”
02/18/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
02/19/2022 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
02/20/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
02/22/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
02/23/2022 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
02/25/2022 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
02/26/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
02/27/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
03/01/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
03/02/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
03/22/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/23/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/25/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
03/27/2022 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
03/29/2022 — Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
03/30/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/01/2022 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
04/02/2022 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
04/03/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/05/2022 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/06/2022 — Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium
04/08/2022 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
04/09/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/21/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ The National Stadium
05/23/2022 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
05/24/2022 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
05/26/2022 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/28/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
05/30/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
05/31/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
06/02/2022 — Nimes, France @ Paloma
06/04/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/07/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
06/08/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
06/09/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner Centre
07/08/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The National
07/09/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
07/10/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
07/12/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/13/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
07/15/2022 — Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
07/16/2022 — Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus
07/18/2022 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
07/19/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
07/20/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
07/22/2022 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
07/23/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
07/24/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Once Twice Melody is out 2/18/2022 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.