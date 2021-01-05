John Roderick — a podcast host, member of The Long Winters, and former touring member of Harvey Danger — had one of the year’s first big internet stories when his Twitter thread about making his young daughter open a can of beans went viral. He was quickly dubbed “Bean Dad,” and just as quickly, he was the recipient of a lot of backlash.

To summarize, Roderick’s tweets told the story of his daughter asking him to open a can of beans for her. Instead, he and his daughter sat together as she tried to figure out how to work a can opener and he refused to help. While his story was intended to be lighthearted and silly, a lot of people online interpreted Roderick’s approach to the situation as abusive and not as cute as he thought it was. On top of that, critics resurfaced some old tweets of Roderick’s that featured anti-Semitic, racist, and homophobic language. Once the criticism started pouring in, Roderick deactivated his Twitter account, but now he has returned to the internet with a lengthy apology, which he posted on his website.

Roderick said his story was “poorly told” and was lacking details that would have presented the tale in a more positive light. He continued:

“I framed the story with me as the asshole dad because that’s my comedic persona and my fans and friends know it’s ‘a bit’. What I didn’t understand when posting that story, was that a lot of the language I used reminded people very viscerally of abuse they’d experienced at the hand of a parent. The idea that I would withhold food from her, or force her to solve a puzzle while she cried, or bind her to the task for hours without a break all were images of child abuse that affected many people very deeply. Rereading my story, I can see what I’d done. I was ignorant, insensitive to the message that my ‘pedant dad’ comedic persona was indistinguishable from how abusive dads act, talk and think.”

He also addressed his old tweets, writing, “My language wasn’t appropriate then or now and reflecting on that has been part of my continuing education as an adult who wants to be a good ally. That education is ongoing, and this experience will have a profound effect on the way I conduct myself throughout the rest of my life.”

Check out Roderick’s full apology below or on his website.