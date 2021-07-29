Festival season is among us, and one of the country’s most esteemed events, Rhode Island’s Newport Folk Festival, just wrapped up its 2021 installment yesterday. Beck performed on Tuesday the 27th, and his appearance featured a handful of surprise guests.

During Beck’s 15-song set (according to setlist.fm), Sharon Van Etten joined Back about halfway through his time on stage to perform “Asshole,” from his 1994 album One Foot In The Grave. Closer to the end of the set, Jack Antonoff popped up to help Beck cover The Korgis’ “Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime,” which Beck famously recorded for the Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind soundtrack. Then, to close the set, Fred Armisen hopped on the drums as Beck sang “Debra” and “Loser.”

Antonoff has been as busy as just about anybody in the music industry lately. Aside from his own upcoming Bleachers album, he played a major role in the upcoming Lorde album Solar Power and in the recently released Clairo album Sling, as well as Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Taylor Swift’s late-2020 effort Evermore. Meanwhile, Sharon Van Etten is also fresh off a collaboration with Angel Olsen, “Like I Used To.”

Check out some clips from the performances below.