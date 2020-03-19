Most people are looking for ways to pass the time as they practice social distancing due to the coronavirus, and Ben Gibbard has done so by sharing his artistic talents. This week, he launched a series of livestream performances from his home studio, and his latest one came yesterday. Aside from some Death Cab For Cutie songs, the set featured a cover of New Order’s “Ceremony” and a rendition of Gibbard’s The Postal Service highlight “Such Great Heights.”

Before performing the New Order cover, he prefaced it by saying, “I was on a run today through the urban parks of my neighborhood in Seattle, Washington, and I was listening to New Order — they’re one of my favorite bands ever. A song came on that I just… You don’t forget that you love a song, but it’s just been a while since you realized how f*cking great it is, and that kind of happened for me today.” Coincidentally, after his run, a friend texted him with a request to perform the track, so Gibbard knew then that he had to cover it during his then-upcoming livestream.

In the description, he briefly mentioned how much he enjoyed doing the first livestream, writing, “Thanks so much for tuning in yesterday. I hope it was as cathartic for you as is was for me. Please keep those requests and questions coming.”

Watch Gibbard’s latest livestream above, with his rendition of “Ceremony” starting at about 41:34 into the video, which is immediately followed by his performance of “Such Great Heights.”

