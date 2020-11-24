Getty Image
Indie

Women Musicians Dominated The 2021 Grammy Nominations For Best Rock Performance

Contributing Writer

The music industry may have looked vastly different this year, but that didn’t stop musicians from releasing some of their strongest work to date. The Recording Academy began announcing their nominations for the 2021 Grammys Tuesday and one category in particular saw woman musicians being recognized for their contributions in a historically male-dominated genre.

Every single artist nominated for Best Rock Performance this year was a woman musician. The six artists nominated for a Grammy in the category include Phoebe Bridgers for her Punisher song “Kyoto,” Fiona Apple for her Fetch The Bolt Cutters song “Shameika,” Big Thief for their Two Hands track “Not,” Haim for “The Steps” off of Women In Music Pt. III, Brittany Howard for her debut solo album’s “Stay High,” and Grace Potter for her 2019’s title track “Daylight.”

The list of nominees for 2021 marks a decisive shift from last year’s category. While this year marks the second consecutive year that Brittany Howard was nominated for the Best Rock Performance category, last year’s list included Gary Clark Jr, Rival Sons, Bones UK, and Karen O and Danger Mouse, with Gary Clark Jr taking home the trophy.

See who was Grammy-nominated for Best Rock Performance above and find the full list of 2021 nominees here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×