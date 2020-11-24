The music industry may have looked vastly different this year, but that didn’t stop musicians from releasing some of their strongest work to date. The Recording Academy began announcing their nominations for the 2021 Grammys Tuesday and one category in particular saw woman musicians being recognized for their contributions in a historically male-dominated genre.

Every single artist nominated for Best Rock Performance this year was a woman musician. The six artists nominated for a Grammy in the category include Phoebe Bridgers for her Punisher song “Kyoto,” Fiona Apple for her Fetch The Bolt Cutters song “Shameika,” Big Thief for their Two Hands track “Not,” Haim for “The Steps” off of Women In Music Pt. III, Brittany Howard for her debut solo album’s “Stay High,” and Grace Potter for her 2019’s title track “Daylight.”

The list of nominees for 2021 marks a decisive shift from last year’s category. While this year marks the second consecutive year that Brittany Howard was nominated for the Best Rock Performance category, last year’s list included Gary Clark Jr, Rival Sons, Bones UK, and Karen O and Danger Mouse, with Gary Clark Jr taking home the trophy.

See who was Grammy-nominated for Best Rock Performance above and find the full list of 2021 nominees here.